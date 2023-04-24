BREAKING NEWS

Wanted man may be in Brighton, say police

Posted On 24 Apr 2023 at 3:55 pm
Luke Tytler

A wanted man may be in Brighton and Hove, according to Sussex Police.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding the man, Luke Tytler, this afternoon (Monday 24 April).

Tytler, formerly of Elm Drive, Hove, and Trafalgar Road, Portslade, and Flint Close, Portslade, has previously been convicted of violence.

Police said: “Have you seen Luke Tytler?

“He is wanted on recall to prison, having displayed poor behaviour upon his release.

“The 29-year-old is black, about 5ft 8in, of slim build, with black hair.

“He may be in the Brighton and Hove area but also has links to Newhaven and Lewes.

“Contact us if you see him, quoting reference 47230066763.”

