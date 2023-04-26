Work starts on new roof terrace for Brighton pub

Work has started on a new roof terrace at the back of a popular pub at a busy Brighton junction.

And the work should be completed in six weeks at the Joker, at Preston Circus, according to Nathan Moseby, whose company El Comodin bought the pub about two years ago.

Mr Moseby said that when the terrace was finished, it would play host to a range of community, wellbeing and networking events.

The pub is in Preston Road, on the corner of Beaconsfield Road, and opposite the Duke of York’s Picturehouse, in Brighton.

Mr Moseby said that the pub would be the only one with a terrace in the London Road area – although the cinema has a small outside balcony.

The Joker’s terrace will seat 50 customers on an extended flat roof with fencing, a glass balustrade and retractable canopy.

According to the planning application, approved last year, the terrace would be “enclosed by a physically and visually lightweight timber pergola set in timber planters placed round the edge of the flat roof”.

The application said: “The roof terrace will enhance the customer offer of the public house, supporting the viability of this community asset into the future.

“The enhancement and safeguarding of this ‘anchor’ building positively contributes to the character and vitality of the (area).”

The application also said: “The existing, unsightly metal fire escape and raised steps from the rear of the public house building will be removed. A new metal staircase from the terrace down to the street access will be provided.

“The existing Beaconsfield Road gate is not intended as the access point to the terrace but it will be retained for safety and escape purposes. The main terrace access will be through the existing rear door at the first floor of the main building.

“The Joker does not currently have a proper outdoor seating area. Seats and benches are occasionally put out to the front of the public house. However, the volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic at this busy road junction is not conducive to customer experience.

“In the post-pandemic climate, there is a distinct trend for sitting outside at public houses, where people feel more comfortable and socially distanced.

“Public houses without outdoor spaces face additional challenges over the well-publicised industry pressures to stay viable into the future.

“The proposed roof terrace will provide an inviting outdoor seating space to help ensure the ongoing viability of the historic public house to the benefit of the London Road town centre.”

An earlier plan for a roof terrace, submitted by a previous owner, was turned down because the applicant did not provide enough information to address neighbours’ concerns.

Mr Moseby’s plans included a detailed acoustic report to deal with potential concerns about noise disturbing neighbours.

Customers will not be allowed on the roof terrace after 11pm – and the space has been designed to reduce the effect of noise in an area with plenty of road traffic.

The previous applicant also wanted to move the kitchen extractor fan but the latest plans – submitted a year ago and approved in the autumn – do not proposing moving the extractor.