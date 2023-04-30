Candidate profiles – Eleven candidates stand for two seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean

Eleven candidates are standing for two seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. Some of them answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Brighton and Hove Independents candidate Mark Earthey, 63, is a consultant in the energy industry.

He said: “Over the years, I have become increasingly frustrated with the way that the mainstream parties manipulate or ignore the advice that myself and other experts give them for their own political purposes.

“We cannot meet our city’s many challenges while our hands and minds are shackled by outdated political dogmas and the needs of our community are sacrificed on the altar of a ‘greater vision’.

“I must intervene and offer the people of Ovingdean, Rottingdean and West Saltdean a new unfettered approach based on independence, knowledge, fairness and action.

“I have lived in this ward for over 30 years, in both Rottingdean and West Saltdean. I have raised a family here. I know the area. I know the people. I know the local issues. I belong to a number of local groups.

“I believe I have the ability, knowledge and commitment to make a difference in both the area I live and the wider city.

“The key issue is the major shortfall in the quality of basic services provided by the council to local residents.

“Specifically, this means erratic bin collection, poor recycling, weed-infested pavements, under-maintenance of our public parks and toilets and poor overall cleanliness.

“Other key issues include transport and developments where there has been a major lack of evidence-based planning and policy-making.

“We have fewer cars but more congestion, worse air pollution and longer bus journey times. We have piecemeal, poorly planned traffic interventions that achieve the opposite of that intended.

“We have major residential development but no corresponding increase in supporting infrastructure.”

Brighton and Hove Independents candidate Bridget Fishleigh is an international business consultant who is seeking re-election to the council.

She said: “Many of our basic services are still not being delivered and this is because those currently running the show are following the agenda of student politics and too easily distracted by political hobby horses.

“I’m not even talking about bike lanes or unisex toilets or building projects that run over-budget here.

“I’m talking about the days when I attend council chamber meetings only to find that chunks of time are devoted to a range of national and international issues from nuclear disarmament to banning the sale of foie gras to supporting US abortion laws.

“Things have got to change. I was elected in 2019 to represent the people of Rottingdean Coastal as the first genuinely independent councillor in a few decades.

“I firmly believe that councillors should live in the area they represent, walking the same streets, using the same buses, having their bin collections missed at the same time, etc.

“My election put Ovingdean, Rottingdean and West Saltdean back on the political map. Our area had been ignored for far too long.

“I will continue to fight to ensure that people living out here are not overlooked by a city-centric council.”

She said that the key issues in the ward were

Traffic and a lack of bus services into residential areas from the coast road

Missed bin collections – general, recycling and garden waste

Pavements – weedy and broken

Four major residential developments with no corresponding increase in supporting infrastructure

Increasing numbers of people who are struggling to make ends meet

Family homes being turned into short-term rentals

She added: “I run the self-funded local food bank from my home.”

Independent candidate Nigel Smith, 66, is a recruitment director. He is on Twitter @TheBigPetition.

He said: “As the only candidate standing as a true Independent, rather than for a registered political party, my loyalty is to constituents.

“I am not accountable to any political party, unlike others who purport to be independent, and I have no political aspirations. I’m genuinely Independent.

“I believe I can achieve more as a councillor but already have significant experience of gaining councillor support on the various petitions and deputations I have brought to council.

“These include the 17,000-signature ‘big petition’, helping secure local green space for part of St Aubyns playing field and petitioning to improve air quality.

“I was born and bred here and live in Rottingdean. I steer the A259 Action Group to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and reduce bus journey times.

“I have a history of challenging developments within Rottingdean and West Saltdean, challenging the impact on infrastructure, congestion, air quality, school and surgery places and lack of affordable housing.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were

Air quality

Congestion

Lack of affordable housing

Protection of our green spaces

A259 travel delays

Potholes and pavement repairs

Labour candidate Carole McIver-Wren, 61, is a deputy head teacher. She said: “I want to be a councillor to play a role in addressing the issue of disadvantage in our society and to be a voice for those who do not have the means to speak.

“Too many people are having to endure in our wonderful city, rather than thrive, and I want to help address that imbalance.

“Working in education has enabled me to see first-hand the effects of disadvantage and how this impacts on the life chances of people.

“I have lived in the ward for 15 years and cannot imagine living anywhere else. I brought my elderly mother to live here too because of the caring community that I see first-hand exists here.

“It would be a privilege to serve the people that I live alongside and address the issues that are raised with me on the doorstep.

“The A259 traffic situation is a key issue for people here, alongside the need to ensure that everyone has access to good public transport, particularly in the outlying areas of Saltdean and Ovingdean.

“Our older generation are struggling to take advantage of good bus services and our younger cannot afford to use them.

“Ensuring our local schools are well supported against the constant threat of cuts is a major priority to ensure that we are future-proofing our education system and allowing everyone access to an excellent start in life.”

Labour candidate Ron White, 61, is a retired GP (general practitioner). He said: “I have served the public all my working life and what became obvious was that patients were ill due to poor and expensive housing and transport, made worse by cuts to education, rehabilitation and preventative medicine, including health visitors.

“I would like to put the knowledge, skills and networks including voluntary sector and commissioning services to address some of these areas.

“I have lived in the ward for over 20 years, raised my family here and sent them to our local schools. I practiced in Peacehaven, where I am currently a councillor.

“Local issues as well as city-wide issues are my passion and my experience of working with people in need and listening is something that I want to bring to the council to drive forward change.

“The problems of traffic on the A259 is a major issue when I talk to people on the doorstep.

“Having the ability to garner greater expertise to solve this for people, along with an infrastructure to support people not having to use their cars is key to making this problem better.

“Potholes and bins are also a concern here and this needs to be improved to encourage a greener city. We need the council to listen more, be transparent and communicate better with residents.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Caroline Ellis is a teacher. She said: “If elected, I’d like to use the skills I have developed as a teacher to help with the work of a councillor.

“I want to be able to help local people individually and with general issues that affect the ward. I’m a very organised person, committed to completing tasks, and an excellent listener.

“I want to give constituents the opportunity to vote Liberal Democrat and to promote the Lib Dem policies in our manifesto.

“Rottingdean and West Saltdean is the ward that I live in and so I understand its issues as a resident for four and a half years.

“We are privileged to live in a fine part of the town but we need to be sure that we maintain it well.”

She said that the key issues in the ward were

Traffic management at the bottom end of Rottingdean High Street

Fact-checking possible traffic management solutions on the A259

Keeping the environment clean and well-maintained and clearing the “rewilded” pavements

Ensuring balance between housing development with the effect on pollution and the neighbourhood

Developing further educational opportunities to enable more people to get into work and increase affordable childcare

Keeping sewage off our beaches

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) Ron Reader, 50, is a martial arts instructor standing. He said: “I am a parent with two primary school aged children.

“I have seen under-resourcing in schools and a highly prescriptive national curriculum takes the joy out of education. I will campaign to make sure that local schools are adequately resourced and there are good community facilities.

“I will vote against increases to the council tax and service charges to make up for cuts in government funding.

“I live here. I am not a career politician. This is the first time I have stood for election to the council.

“We have a choice. We can either vote for Labour and Green councillors who will manage decline or socialists who will fight for the resources the city needs.

“I fully support the strike wave. Nurses and junior doctors are fighting for all of us to save the NHS from understaffing and privatisation.

“I would use my position as a councillor to support them and all the groups of workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The shortage of secondary school places in the east of the city is an enormous issue. My daughters can’t go to Roedean. Why is Roedean given charitable status when local schools have inadequate resources?

“A socialist city council would take over Roedean for the benefit of the community. For many residents outside of central Brighton and Hove, going to central Brighton is an expensive experience. I will campaign for cheap and reliable public transport.”

The Conservative Party is fielding two candidates – Daniel Harrison and Steven Smith.

The Green Party is fielding two candidates – Carol Bullock and Georgia Wrighton.

How will you balance the need for new homes with the traffic pressures they bring?

Mark Earthey said: “I would start by aligning the development and transport infrastructure plans – in future, the two must move in lockstep because currently they are obviously disjointed.

“Balancing would involve producing detailed forecasts of the transport needs of new developments and the traffic flows that result from them. A holistic approach is essential.

“I will fight for a major restructuring of the bus services to reach the new inland developments and discourage residents from driving, adding to the woes of the A259.

“Redesigning junctions, installing ‘intelligent’ traffic lights and preferable treatment for multiple-occupancy vehicles are among the options I would consider.”

Bridget Fishleigh said: “Thousands of new homes have been – and continue to be – built in Peacehaven as well as Ovingdean, Rottingdean and West Saltdean which are all served by the A259 and the north-south road through Rottingdean.

“We need to expand the bus service with hopper buses bringing people down to the coast road as well as a direct route to Lewes. Bus fares need to come down.

“We also need to redesign junctions, instal ‘intelligent’ traffic lights and introduce preferential treatment for multiple-occupancy vehicles.”

Carol Bullock and Georgia Wrighton said: “We believe that there is a real need to make it easier for people to use public transport and active travel to make their journeys.

“Housing developers should be encouraged to build their developments with this in mind and contribute to the costs of improving public transport and active travel in the areas they build in.

“The council also needs to continue to bid for funding from government to introduce travel improvements, ensuring that everyone can get where they need to safely.”

Nigel Smith said: “Neighbourhood plans will help with this. I have extensive experience as I was chair of SAFE in Rottingdean (St Aubyns) when the Linden Homes planning application was refused.

“I was also involved with objections in Ovingdean, Falmer Avenue, Falmer Road and Coombe Vale. I have an ongoing history of challenging congestion, traffic delays and air quality.”

Carole McIver Wren said: “Tackling the issues above will support the infrastructure needed to support more housing.

“Also tackling the issue of second home ownership, holiday letting and ensuring landlord registration would ensure that there is greater degree of affordable homes for those who need it such as key workers.”

Ron White said: “My experience on the advisory planning committee at Peacheaven has given me new skills and knowledge.

“It has also taught me that current legislation limits what people can do. We need good fit-for-purpose public transport that is affordable for young people and serves the outlying areas more effectively to make taking the bus more attractive.”

Caroline Ellis said: “The council has a troubled past with car-free conditions on planning consent for new homes.

“It seems unwise to rely on them to ensure that any new development does not increase traffic congestion in the area.

“If we have to rely on people willingly giving up their cars then the answer has to be better public transport.

“Although the centre of the city is well served by buses, Rottingdean and Saltdean are less well covered especially for people wanting to head north rather than east or west.”

Ron Reader said: “We don’t just need new homes, we need affordable homes. Private developers have no interest in building sustainable communities. This is a role for the council.

“I will campaign for the council to have a mass affordable housebuilding programme with homes built to high environmental standards.

“It’s not just traffic. The community needs adequate health, education, meeting and leisure facilities.”

What have you done to make the area a better place to live in?

Mark Earthey said: “I am an active member of several local residents, environmental and transport groups.

“I speak at meetings, promoting awareness of energy and sustainability issues, offering residents practical advice on fighting climate change, and preventing widespread energy poverty.

“As a member of the A259 Action Group, I am campaigning for better transport services and infrastructure.

“I am a volunteer helper at the Lido. I am starting a drop-in ‘Energy Advisory’ clinic. I am an adviser on community energy schemes to Telscombe and Peacehaven town councils.”

Bridget Fishleigh said: “My achievements as a councillor since 2019 include

Led local regeneration projects including Ovingdean tunnel and Saltdean seafront.

More trees planted

Community beach chalet secured and more beach chalets on their way

Host regular Repair Caf in my home

Opposed overdevelopment and spent hours keeping developers to their obligations

Organised multiple fundraisers to raise money for Rottingdean and Saltdean Youth Club and Saltdean United FC

Helped hundreds of people object to unsuitable planning applications, navigate the benefits system, secure housing

Got potholes filled, pavements weeded, litter picks organised

… to name a few.”

Carol Bullock and Georgia Wrighton said:” On top of our many improvements across the city, we have made real improvements to Rottingdean and West Saltdean.

“Examples include the introduction of new electric vehicle fast-charging points in Rottingdean Marine Cliffs car park, making it easier for people to convert to electric vehicles.

“Rottingdean Field and Saltdean Oval are part of the latest group of playgrounds being refurbished under our playground improvement programme.

“Councillors last year also approved proposals to build new beach chalets in Saltdean with plans on this progressing.”

Nigel Smith said: “I have been a very active member of the community. Chair of SAFE. Joint petitioner for improved air quality in Rottingdean High Street. Helped through SAFE to reduce the flow of HGVs through the Deans.

“I challenged the effects of excessive and ill-conceived developments in our villages. I am abreast of the cladding issues at Grand Ocean.

“I have an outstanding deputation calling on Brighton and Hove City Council to undertake a 2030 carbon audit.”

Carole McIver Wren said: “I am a governor of a local primary school and bring my expertise to support and challenge regularly, including helping other schools in the city.

“I support local businesses and activities, encouraging ‘buy local’ to ensure a positive contribution to our local economy.

“I regularly canvass local people, not just at times of elections, to understand community feeling.”

Ron White said: “I am a member of the Saltdean Climate Crisis Action Network, a trustee of Brighton children’s charity and I also help regularly at Whitehawk food bank and Saltdean Lido.”

Caroline Ellis said: “I’ve been a teacher for over 30 years and work as an English teacher at Aldridge Adult Learning in Portslade.

“In doing this, I’ve helped many people across the city, including from Rottingdean and Saltdean, achieve the qualifications needed to change careers, eg, into healthcare.

I’ve also worked with young people on vocational courses at City Met college and am proud to have given many the confidence needed to succeed in their chosen career pathways.”

Ron Reader said: “As a martial arts instructor, I help young people develop skills and confidence in themselves.

“After the murder of Sarah Everard, it’s particularly important that women feel able to live lives safely and have the skills to protect themselves. This is part of making the place a better place to live.

“The council should invest in youth facilities to help young people’s self-esteem, particularly for young women and girls.”

How will you tackle our broken and weed-infested pavements and the dangers that they pose?

Mark Earthey said: “I will fight for changing the current Brighton and Hove City Council transport infrastructure budget to make sure pavement maintenance is given a much higher priority than it is at the moment.

“Brighton and Hove City Council must meet its legal obligations in respect of maintaining our payments.

“I would prioritise pavements where weed infestation has caused damage making the pavements dangerous to walk on. The weeds would be removed and the pavements repaired.

“For weed elimination, I would introduce the use of alternative eco-friendly weedkillers. There is no need to flood our pavements with toxic glycophosphates.”

Bridget Fishleigh said: “Valley Gardens Phase 3 is the largest self-made transport disaster about to be imposed on our city despite the protestations of tens of thousands of residents and businesses such as the pier, the aquarium and nearby hotels and businesses.

“The scheme which will create more congestion and pollution is projected to cost £13 million comprising a £6 million grant, £5 million loan that the council will take out and £2 million from council coffers.

“The latter should be diverted to fixing some of our pavements.

“For weed-elimination, I would introduce the use of alternative eco-friendly weedkillers.”

Carol Bullock and Georgia Wrighton said: “We believe that it is positive that the Labour-led council stopped the use of toxic pesticides.

“However, it is clear that their lack of plan to remove the weeds has caused an increase in weeds on the streets.

“The council is continuing to research and trial new methods to remove weeds and in the meantime has managed to recruit the full complement of workers to remove them this year, made more difficult by the Brexit and covid-caused worker shortages.

“Like many other councils, the city has also recently launched a volunteer scheme to help remove weeds, which we support.”

Nigel Smith said: “I will put pressure on Brighton and Hove City Council to find budget by cutting waste and achieving value for money.

“As chair of SAFE, I consulted with Blind Veterans on the state of pavements and general safety in the High Street.

“The weed-infested pavements are the legacy of the current administration. This is fixable and needs fixing.”

Carole McIver Wren said: “By working with communities on investigating and targeting a sustainable solution that does not harm the environment but that reduces hazards for our most vulnerable.

“A full audit of the problems with a strategic plan, rather than a quick fix that ensures streets are managed to a high standard consistently.”

Ron White: “A greater level of research understanding of best practice to establish a real consistent process that does not return to the use of harmful glyphosates and finding a solution that is sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“This will wage war on the weeds safely but also ensure our pavements are safe.”

Caroline Ellis said: “High-temperature water sprays have been used all over Europe. Within days, the sprayed plants and their roots die.

“There are many manufacturers of these machines for industrial use. One of the most effective is a combination of foam and water.

“Many public and private organisations use this method of weed control. It is safe, cost-effective and can also be used to clear chewing gum from the pavements.

“It is a herbicide-free solution for managing outside spaces. Understandably, the Greens did not want to use strong chemicals but to put no other solution in place was irresponsible.”

Ron Reader said: “These are symptomatic of a council which is trying to manage with declining resources.

“Many public buildings and spaces had been left to decline. With a 20 per cent cut in the council’s budget, excluding education and housing, these issues could get far worse in the next few years unless there are councillors who are prepared to take on central government and fight for the resources the city needs.

“A socialist city council would employ sufficient street inspectors and environmental staff to improve the environment.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.