Posties Charles and Camilla deliver letters to Coronation Street

Royal Mail postal workers Charles and Camilla have delivered mail to a Brighton street with a regal title ahead of the coronation.

Charles Paintsil and Camilla York, who share first names with the King and Queen, posted letters in Coronation Street, in Brighton, days before Charles is due to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).

There are more than 500 highways and byways up and down the country with coronation in their name, according to research by Royal Mail.

The postal business said that Coronation Road was the most common, accounting for about 26 per cent, while Coronation Avenue was the second most used and Coronation Street the third.

The Royal Mail added that the most northerly coronation-themed street was to be found at Coronation Place in Castletown, Thurso, while the most southerly was Coronation Road, in Redruth, Cornwall.

Brighton has other regal place names including Jubilee Square, where the coronation will be shown on a big screen on Saturday.

Jubilee Square is off Jubilee Street and not far from Palace Place, which leads to the Royal Pavilion, Brighton’s very own royal palace.

In the UK, the Royal Mail said that there were 1,148 street names featuring King and some 805 referencing Queen while 681 included Charles.

There were also 1,398 houses featuring the term Crown, with 438 included King and 347 referred to Coronation, it said.

Of the 4,333 regal-related road names in the country, most were in London, followed by Leeds, Bristol and Birmingham.

Street names including the word King were the most common nationwide, accounting for slightly more than 27 per cent of the total, with Queen in second with around 18 per cent of usage, Royal Mail said.

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy David Gold said: “As the country gears up for a weekend of celebrations and street parties, postmen and women will be delivering parcels and letters to thousands of regally named residences.

“Perhaps it is an indication of the close bond between the public and the royal family that so many of the places we live have that royal connection.”