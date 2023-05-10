Brighton Big Drag Pageant back for another year of camp creativity

Raucous, racy, larger than life, and appropriately drenched in glitter, Brighton’s Big Drag Pageant returned for another year last night at the Spiegeltent.

Kings, Queens and everything in between took to the stage, unleashing a night of fierce sass and skill which showcased the best talent on Brighton’s drag scene.

The three-and-a-half-hour experience was a feast for the senses – from the saucy to the terrifying, the contestants gave it their all, displaying extravagant costumes and seamless lip-syncs.

A sea of big wigs, big costumes and even bigger attitudes kicked off the night with a catwalk display that introduced us to all the contenders.

Dressed to the nines in a 1930s-inspired outfit, Adeline Cartier led the contestants in, waving at the crowd and blowing kisses to the audience.

Zorana Dawn brought up the rear, sporting a Christmas Grinch costume and scattering presents across the runway.

The sold-out show was produced by Brighton Spiegeltent, Tramfrau’s Roni Guetta, and expertly hosted by Alfie Ordinary, dressed in a shimmery suit and glittery top hat.

Three judges, including last year’s winner, Vlad Von Kitsch, had the hard job of whittling down the diverse talent from 30 to 12. The successful contestants were then tasked to astonish and amaze the audience in the talent round.

One Queen wowed the crowd with a gymnastic performance, backflipping and pirouetting on stage and another with a spellbinding pole routine.

After a period of tense judge deliberation, the results were in …

Dad, a drag King with a whole lot of Dad jokes, stole the show after strutting their stuff in a winning performance that received a standing ovation and the £500 prize.

After being crowned winner, Dad said: “I’d like to thank my Dad. He doesn’t know it but I’m actually wearing all his clothes!”

One audience member, Maddie Warren, 27, said: “Dad was incredible. He’s the Dad I always wanted – and more.”

But Gem the Clown stole the audience’s hearts, winning Mx Congeniality, decided by the Spiegeltent’s very own cheer-measuring decibel meter and a nail-biting in-show Instagram vote.

The Fringe Festival show brought together an array of artists, challenging stereotypes and pushing boundaries.

Brighton’s Drag Pageant has been a complete sell-out for two years in a row and has put Brighton firmly on the map when it comes to emerging drag talent. Could we see some of the contestants on a screen near you soon?