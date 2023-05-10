Brighton Festival – Gravity & Other Myths excel and astound in Out of Chaos

Out of Chaos

The circus company Gravity & Other Myths, formed in 2009 and utilise an honest approach to performance to create work with a focus on human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. Hailing from Adelaide Australia they return to Brighton Festival with a mesmerising story of how things come together; people, planets, and plans. Audience, performer, sound, and light move with agility between chaotic creation stories and our seemingly ordered understanding of the here and now, all the while hinting at the strange space between knowing and contemplating our mortal significance.

The performance attempts to express the thoughts that shape us and in turn define how we make sense of our inner and outer worlds.

We start in darkness with a single handheld roving light. Light is important to this production; it enhances physical shapes and allows them to disappear in seconds. It’s both fascinating and disturbing. Performers appear and manifest as required, as though in the blink of an eye. From visual we are given sound in the form of one performer engaging us with chat which swiftly becomes several creating a cacophony, a chaos of sounds.

From here hard-edged, throbbing, explosive acrobatics reference birth, death and primordial physics collide with intimate verbal confessions and insights into what it feels like to be on stage in real time … complete with sweaty armpits.

By exposing the inner workings of the world-class acrobat they unveil the magic that is Gravity and Other Myths most precious commodity; the genuine human connection between each other and our audience.

We’re constantly astounded and entranced by this troupe of acrobats as they fly across the stage, hit the heights or wrap themselves around each other. Comedy permeates throughout which heightens and alleviates our experience.

Just one more day to go in Brighton Festival for this company so I urge you to catch Out of Chaos … it’s astonishing.

The Dome

9th – 11th May 7.30pm

£10, £15, £18.50, £23.50 Under 16s Half price Festival Standby £10