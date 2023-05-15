Supported housing scheme proposed for coast road site

A developer has come up with a fresh take on a long-expected housing scheme in Peacehaven which could mean the construction of “supported housing” for adults with learning disabilities.

In an application submitted to Lewes District Council, JKC Management has put forward proposals to build 10 houses and 22 flats on land to the south of South Coast Road.

JKC Management is a property company run by 59-year-old Saltdean businessman Jeff Blundell.

The council has previously granted planning permission for various housing schemes on the site – at the eastern end of Peacehaven – but none has been built.

Unlike the previously approved schemes, the latest proposals would include a significant element of “supported housing”.

Such housing is intended to give people with care needs a place “to live as independently as possible” by providing on-site support and supervision.

The supported housing would come in the form of a four-storey block, comprising 22 one-bedroom flats, two of which would be used as staff accommodation.

The flats would be self-contained but the building would also include communal and administrative areas.

JKC Management said that the building was intended to be used by adults with learning disabilities although no agreement had yet been reached with any specific provider. Talks were taking place.

The wider site would also include 10 houses which would be expected to be marketed for private sale. They would be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The plans included 24 off-road car parking spaces arranged in a courtyard at the centre of the site.

The site is described as being brownfield land. It was previously occupied by a motel, garage and service station. These buildings were demolished in 2010 and the site has been vacant since then.

Plans have been approved for the site several times, most recently in 2016 when the council agreed to a proposal to build 26 houses on the same land.

The application was submitted earlier this month and validated in the past week.

To see the plans or comment, visit the planning portal on the Lewes District Council website and search for LW/23/0276.