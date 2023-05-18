Brighton Fringe Festival – Movin’ Melvin Brown – ‘Me and Otis’ (Soul of Otis Redding)

Movin’ Melvin Brown, whose amazing voice has been compared to the ‘genius’ of song Ray Charles and soulful as Otis Redding’s comes to Brighton Fringe with a remarkable show.

Get ready to groove on a night of pure entertainment as Movin’ Melvin Brown, wizard of song and tap, takes you on a soulful journey bringing to life the story of one of the greatest singers of American Soul Music, Otis Redding with such classics as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Shake”, “These Arms of Mine” and “Try a Little Tenderness” to name a few …

Well known to audiences around the world, Movin’ Melvin Brown has been featured on BBC TV and Radio, GMTV, programmes across UK, Europe and Australia and of course in his homeland, the United States of America, CNN, and more, where he is gaining a reputation as an entertainer/health and fitness guru for his unique fitness-dance/health programme Tap Dance into Health (www.tapdanceintohealth.com).

Best Music show nominee in Adelaide for his smash hit ‘The Ray Charles Experience’, and just off a huge success at Sydney Opera House’s guest appearance for last year season of Club Swizzle, Movin’ Melvin Brown was a featured artist at Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party for the iconic poet and writer Maya Angelou. He has appeared alongside Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, and in several movies with Willie Nelson. Also, Lionel Richie and The Commodoresopened for him on Melvin’s Soul hit ‘Send Me Some Love ‘ tour in the Southern States.

His many accolades include Best Blues Artist (LA American Radios Award), Best International Act and nominee Star of the Festival (Brighton Festival), Audience’s Choice Award (Vancouver) and Most Outstanding Performer (New York Festival) and more.

“What a phenomenon Brown is! Surely one of the finest song and dance men to grace many of stages he has so adeptly trodden.” ★★★★ InDaily.com

“Exceptional, sheer brilliance” ★★★★★ The Scotsman

“A singing, tapping, tail-feather-shaking entertainment machine” ★★★★ Time Out

Web: MovinMelvin.com Twitter: @MovinMelvin Facebook and Instagram: /MovinMelvinBrown

Listing information

Venue: CARAVANSERAI BRIGHTON – Luna Parc stage, North of St Peter’s Church, Brighton BN1 4GU

Dates: Wednesday 17 May to Friday 19 May

Time: 7pm

Running time: 75 minutes

Tickets: From £16.50

Bookings: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/movin-melvin-brown-presents-me-and-otis or 01273 917272

Multi award-winning entertainer with sold out performances, brings back his smash hit Musical ‘Me and Otis’. ‘One of the best musical experiences’ ★★★★1/2 (RipItUp.com.au). Melvin does Otis Redding’s Soul and more of his own songs: a dazzling extravaganza of song, dance, tap and soulful funk!

“Brown was born to perform“ Broadway Baby ★★★★★

“Magical! Otis Redding (and James Brown) – Movin’ Melvin is as close to a match as you will ever get.”

Festival Review/The Advertiser, Adelaide ★★★★

“Spectacular … Electrifying performance!” Arts Hub Melbourne