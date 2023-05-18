Three Score Dance Company presents, at The Dome for Brighton Festival, three poignant new works by Russell Maliphant Dance Company, Rhiannon Faith and Artistic Director Jason Keenan-Smith in an exhilarating and poignant exploration of older, bolder dance, as soundscapes, voice and light shape the space and our understanding of memory and time.

Russell Maliphant Dance Company is delighted to be working with Three Score Dance Company, based in Brighton and Hove, on this new performance piece inspired by RMDC’s current touring production Vortex.

The new piece, Rose Until It Touched The Sky, title comes from the poem ‘As I Grow Older’ by Langston Hughes, the Harlem Renaissance activist and writer . It was made on ten dancers aged over 55 from the Three Score Dance Company over ten sessions, taking place between January and March 2023.

Sessions were led and the performance piece devised with the dancers by RMDC dancers Charlie Brittain and Edd Arnold; with music by Atmo Music Productions and lighting design by Ryan Joseph Stafford.

Following the performance the artists will join onstage for a discussion on the work and a Q&A

Venue : The Dome

Date/Time 23rd May 2023 7.30pm

Brightondome.org

£15, Under 26s/Members £10 Festival Standby £10