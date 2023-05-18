Ukraine sculpture tribute comes to Valley Gardens

A touring steel sculpture dedicated to the people of Ukraine has been installed in Valley Gardens, close to the Mazda Fountain.

The 13 foot high silhouettes, which show a soldier holding a baby and a refugee mother and child, will be there until Wednesday, 31 May.

Created by art group Standing with Giants, it aims to highlight the plight of those suffering in the Ukraine war.

A demonstration over the illegal deportations of Ukrainian prisoners of war to Russia is planned for today at 6pm by the sculpture.

Founder of Standing with Giants, Dan Barton said: “Ukrainian refugees and charities have been invited to visit and use the installation to help raise awareness and funds for those suffering in Ukraine.

“Art can send a powerful message to aggressors and show a meaningful message of solidarity to those in need.

“Everywhere we take this sculpture, we see an outpouring of emotion.”

The installation by artist Peter Naylor has already visited other towns including Portsmouth and Worthing.

Standing with Giants’ other art installations include tributes to those who lost their lives in the Falklands War and to NHS heroes.

The installation’s launch was attended by Lizzie Deane, Mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Mayor Deane said: “The city of Brighton and Hove is pleased and proud to welcome Ukrainian refugees, and this sculpture will serve to remind residents and visitors alike of their presence within our community, and our willingness to help and support them as much as we can for the duration of this terrible conflict.”