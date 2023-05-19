Developer’s rent hikes forcing us out, says tradesman



A tradesman in Hanover says his landlord’s rent hikes are forcing creatives like him to abandon their storage spaces.

Artisan tradesman Graeme Hope, who uses his storage unit in Lincoln Cottages to house plumbing tools and store renovated furniture, said the developers are trying to clear the site of its tenants by making rents unaffordable and carrying out evictions.

The landlords, Burlington Property Group, have submitted two applications for planning permission to demolish the site and build nine new homes.

Mr Hope, who has run his business using the storage unit for 14 years, says he was dismissed from his role as site manager when the new owners acquired the site in March 2022.

Burlington is currently requesting a rent from Mr Hope of £950 a month, up from the £200 a month he currently pays.



Mr Hope said: “If my workshop goes, my livelihood is gone. I can’t do what I do currently without the space that I have.

“Before Burlington took it over, there were motorcycle enthusiasts doing up their motorbikes, there were musicians, there were artists, there were carpenters, there were people storing their stuff as a community – it was a valid heartbeat of the community.

“Nobody ever said that there wasn’t a need for more housing. Of course, there is but it has to be the right kind of housing. You can’t just cram them in.

“People are rallying around, ultimately trying to support me because it’s my head above the parapet.”



After Brighton and Hove News got in touch with the Burlington Property Group, Mr Hope received communication from Burlington which threatened to serve him with an eviction notice if he refuses to pay the higher rents.

Mr Hope’s unit has damage from damp and cracking external walls. Some of the evicted tenants have left their art sculptures in the empty storage spaces, abandoned.

Burlington this month submitted a second planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council, and have appealed against the council’s “non-determination” of its first one for the 1200 square metre site.

The previous application (BH2022/03810) has received 109 objections to date, including one from Brighton Pavilion MP, Caroline Lucas.

The new planning application has made changes to the scheme layout in response to comments from the council’s urban design team.

As before, a one-bedroom bungalow, three two-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses are planned for the site, with sloped roofs to match the architecture in Hanover.

The revised application reduces the height of three of the houses to two-storeys and includes a small ‘pocket park’ at the end of the access path.

But neighbours are still unhappy. One public comment says: “Despite assurances from the developer that we will not be overlooked, it is impossible for a three story development to not overlook our houses and gardens.”

The planning application says that of the 22 lockups on site, 14 are currently vacant, and three of the five storage units are also empty.

Burlington Property Group said the scheme, on land designated by the council for housing, will create new jobs and improve the site’s biodiversity.

A spokesman said: “We are proud to help make homeownership a reality by bringing forward this decaying brownfield site coming to the end of its natural usable life.

“Mr. Hope has not had a rent review since 2016, seven years ago.

“By way of comparison, at Lincoln Cottages, existing tenants are currently renting 133 sq ft garages for £250/month. Mr. Hope is currently renting a 710 sq ft unit for £200/month.

“Burlington Group are seeking a fair market rent for the unit. We have the contractual ability to carry out a rent review every January.

“We have been very flexible with Mr. Hope, and we have been trying to engage with him on this issue for many months.

“He has enjoyed very low rent for many years, but we now need to bring it in line with the current market rate.”

You can find the full planning application by searching for BH2023/01058 on the council’s planning portal.