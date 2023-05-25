BREAKING NEWS

Ikea partner says it hopes to announce Brighton update ‘in near future’

Debenhams in Churchill Square in Brighton


The company behind Ikea’s new shopping centres says it hopes to announce and update on plans for Brighton “in the near future”.

Ingka Centres started buying shopping centres in 2020 as part of Ikea’s strategy to open smaller stores in urban centres.

These stores, branded Livat, sell home accessories and have kitchen design services and a Swedish deli – but not the large flatpack furniture found at Ikea’s traditional warehouse stores.

Ingka is reportedly in talks with the owners of Churchill Square, Abrdn, to buy the Brighton mall for a price of around £175 million.

If the deal happens, it is likely Ikea would become the anchor tenant – as Debenhams was until it closed its Brighton store in May 2021.

When asked about its plans for Brighton, Ingka Centres said: “Ingka Centres’ strategy is to be closer to where the ‘many people’ live and work, and we are keen to expand into new and existing markets.

“At present we are evaluating opportunities in Europe and North America where we will introduce our vibrant, urban destinations. We hope to be able to update you on our progress in the near future.”

Ingka Centres bought the Kings Mall in Hammersmith in 2021.

It opened its first UK Livat store, as the anchor tenant there last March, selling home accessories alongside a Swedish deli and kitchen and bathroom planning services.

It has also bought the former flagship Topshop store in Oxford Street, which is expected to open as an Ikea Livat store this autumn.

Ikea has long been reported to be scouting for sites in Brighton and Hove – and before the pandemic, it developed plans for a superstore in Lancing, off the A27.

But in 2021, it backed out, at the same time it started looking into opening smaller stores.

