Overflow car park could become all-weather football pitches

The council plans to turn an overflow car park into four small all-weather football pitches at a Brighton leisure centre.

And a report has recommended that councillors grant planning permission for the 3G pitches at the Withdean Sports Complex, in Tongdean Lane, at a meeting next week.

The plans include 6m (20ft) LED floodlights, a 4.5m “ball stop” fence, three covered spectator shelters, cycle parking and storage containers for maintenance equipment.

The site is on the southeastern side of the sports complex, with Withdean Woods Local Nature Reserve to the south south and Withdean Road and railway line to the east.

Brighton and Hove City Council said in its planning application that there was a demand for more football pitches.

The council said: “The Local Football Facility Plan (February 2020) notes that the geographic spread of existing facilities in the city is uneven with the greatest gaps in provision in the west and northern areas of the city.

“The council’s facilities at Withdean, King Alfred and Moulsecoomb have all been identified as priority locations for some form of small-sided provision.

“The under-supply of artificial grass pitches is also assessed within the Brighton and Hove Indoor Sports Facilities Plan 2012-22.

“(It) identifies a requirement for 10 pitches for the 2022 population but a deficit of six pitches for the 2022 population at the time when this report was published.”

Sixteen letters were sent to the council in support of the application, and three objecting to the scheme.

Supporters said that more pitches were needed while objectors were concerned about the harm to wildlife and called for a swimming pool instead.

Football manager Justin Jones, of AFC Varndeanians, said: “The plan for the facilities to be added to the Withdean Sports Complex as a whole seems to make a considerable amount of sense as it looks to establish itself as the premier provider of sports within the Brighton and Hove area.

“The fact that there is minimal impact to any housing in the area is a huge positive from an environmental and sustainability standpoint as (is) the convenience of the location for many potential users.

“As the manager of the AFC Varndeanians, who utilise the grass full-size pitch at the same site, this facility would provide an immense amount of support to our club and ambitions to be one of, if not the leading, provider of football to a wide range of community members from men’s to women’s to youth and walking football (over-50s) set ups.”

An objector, whose details were redacted on the council website, said: “This area has no swimming pool provision but has plenty of football provision including the arena itself, Waterhall, Patcham High School and many school sites.

“In removing a large area of the site for more football, it makes the future provision of a swimming pool impossible.

“The site adjoins large numbers of retirement flats and housing, residents of which would be better served by a swimming facility.”

The council’s Planning Committee meeting is due to start at 11am at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 7 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.