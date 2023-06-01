A bottle of Brighton Gin was among goods sent to Australia and New Zealand to mark a new trade deal.

Founder Kathy Caton travelled to Heathrow to deliver the bottle to international trade minister Nigel Huddleston before it made its way to the southern hemisphere.

The deal came into force at midnight on May 31, and the special shipment was the first to be sent under the new deal’s trade arrangements.

The package was sent from DHL’s Southern Distribution Centre near Heathrow and also included Beano comics signed by the comic’s editor John Anderson, Penderyn single malt Welsh whisky, The Cambridge Satchel Co. bags and Fever-Tree mixers.

The parcels will also include an England cricket top signed by James Anderson and Emma Lamb, a Wales rugby shirt signed by the men’s team and a tennis racket from Gray’s of Cambridge.

Mr Huddleston said it is “incredibly exciting” to be visiting DHL to see some of the first shipments leave the UK, knowing that “when they arrive Down Under they will benefit from our brand-new deals”.