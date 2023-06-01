A Brighton café wants to be able to serve alcohol in the evenings but a neighbour has lodged an objection.

Bread and Milk, in Trafalgar Street, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to serve alcohol each day from 11am to 9pm.

The café, which is run by Jenny Davidson, 47, and Rupert Davidson, 48, has been trading for 10 years and currently closes at 5pm.

Their licence application said that they would like to offer craft beers and fine wines in small measures, with food, to develop their business.

But a neighbour objected to the application so the council has called a licensing panel hearing, scheduled for next week, to decide whether to grant the application.

The neighbour, whose details were redacted by the council, cited noise and nuisance and complained about early morning deliveries, the sound of tables being set out and loud conversations.

The noise in the area was “that of a dining room you cannot turn off”, the anonymous neighbour said, adding: “The only respite is when they leave at 6pm. If they plan to open until 9pm, I don’t know what I will do.

“The consumption of alcohol outside at tables in the evening until 9pm will make for greater unbearable noise and nuisance.”

Bread and Milk said that it was part of the community and would work with the North Laine Community Association.

The venue’s application said: “We are extremely mindful of our regulars and neighbours and have no intention to develop the business in a way which would negatively impact anyone.

“We would be happy to follow strict licensing conditions where they are thought by the council to be necessary to protect the local area.”

Trafalgar Street is in a busy area of Brighton and Hove where the council operates tougher licensing rules to try to reduce the risk of drink-related crime and disorder.

But the council’s policies usually permit cafés to be licensed to serve alcohol until 10pm.

Bread and Milk has already agreed several draft conditions with Sussex Police in the event that a licence is granted.

These include restricting the sale of alcohol to customers who are seated at tables and served by waiting staff, with food and hot and cold non-alcoholic drinks also available at all times.

The licensing panel is due to meet at 10am next Wednesday (7 June) at Hove Town Hall.