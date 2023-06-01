A new football team for children under eight has begun training in Moulsecoomb.

The team was set up by local football charity VYD, standing for Value Your Development, who also helped set up the Crew Club Hawks FC in Whitehawk.

Coach David Bedding hosted the first session on Sunday, 21 May at Wild Park.

VYD say they will be looking for team sponsors to contribute to the team for girls and boys.

Fiona Langdon, from VYD said: “We are hoping to encourage as many children in the Moulsecoomb and Bevendean area to start playing.

“Football helps build confidence, improves social skills, develops leadership and decision making and can bring much happiness.

“Although activity levels have bounced back to where they were before covid there are large inequalities.

“There are still less than 50 percent of children doing the recommended amount of physical exercise overall and a difference of 10 percent between most and least affluent.”

The Crew Club Hawks under eights team celebrated the end of their first season in the Mid Sussex League earlier this month, with Tariq Lamptey from Brighton and Hove Albion handing out awards.

Set up in 2018, VYD runs football projects for disadvantaged children, and is starting projects with refugees and asylum seekers as well as a Sports Leader course with the Connected Hub.

VYD will be running a free session at Moulsecoomb Place over half term on Wednesday, 31 March for children aged five to nine.