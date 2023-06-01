UPDATE Power was restored for many homes at about 8.45am.

A power cut has left hundreds of Brighton homes without electricity this morning (Thursday 1 June).

The power went off shortly after 3am in the BN1 6 or Round Hill area and UK Power Networks has sent engineers to try to fix the problem.

The company said: “Our specialist engineers have now arrived on site and have advised that they will look to divert power around the faulty section of the network to restore supplies.

“To allow them time to carry out the necessary work to do this, we are estimating your power to be back on between 10.30am and 11.30am.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this loss of power will be causing you this morning and will keep you updated with our progress.”

An initial message from UK Power Networks said that the problem was with the overhead network and “although we know what’s causing the power cut, we still need to locate the fault”.

The company said: “To do this we’re sending specialist teams and equipment.”

UK Power Networks teams were spotted near the Open House pub.