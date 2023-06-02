Brighton and Hove school children under the age of 18 will be able to swim for free at Saltdean Lido this summer.

The lido has partnered with Brighton and Hove City Council to provide a voucher scheme for those registered for full-time education in the city.

The vouchers can be picked up from schools or at the Saltdean Lido reception, and can be used until 31 August 2023.

The vouchers are available for all general, family and half-day lido sessions, but they cannot be used when booking online.

Derek Leaver, chairman of Saltdean Lido CIC said: “Every time families come, just ask for another voucher.

“Parents can turn up with their children and ask for vouchers on the gate, fill it out and get a free swim for the children.

“There is no where else like this in Brighton. The Sea Lanes pool opening tomorrow is very much sports based.

“This is an outdoor heated pool, where you can sunbathe on the grass. It’s a safe, fenced off area with lifeguards to look after them in the water.

“It’s all about getting people out exercising and enjoying the sun.”

The council provides free swimming to school children in council-run pools across the city, but has made money equivalent to around 7,000 child’s swims available to Saltdean Lido.

Currently the scheme only applies to school children within the Brighton and Hove City Council area.

Mr Leaver said: “We’ve raised it with Lewes Council and Telscombe Council.

“Their challenge is that if they introduced it in Saltdean they’d have to introduce to a much bigger area.”

The lido reopened for the season on Wednesday, 17 May after a delay due to a water leak needing repair.

Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company, who run the lido, say restoration to the art deco building on site is ongoing, with work by the volunteer-led team is reaching its final fit-out stage.

When the restoration is complete the site will feature a café, library, gym and community space.

For more information as well as terms and conditions click here.