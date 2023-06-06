A Brighton woman battling cancer was devastated when the electric bike she planned to ride around Britain’s coastline on was stolen.

Sarah Hurst, 53, and partner James Wright, 74, locked up their bikes on railings near the i360 on Sunday.

But when they returned, to their horror, the bikes were gone.

The couple also relied on the bikes both for transport and exercise.

Now, they are appealing for help in getting them back.

James said: “The impact has been terrible, as Sarah and I were planning to ride the coastline of the UK for The Sussex Cancer Fund, and Diabetes UK.

We hope our plea will resonate with the community, encouraging individuals to come forward with any relevant information.”

Sarah previously raised more than £5,000 for the Sussex Cancer Fund by shaving her head during her second encounter with cancer.

She also raised £1,100 by climbing Mount Snowden after having been deemed too ill to receive chemotherapy, saying she wanted to prove cancer wasn’t going to beat her.

Now battling cancer for the third time, she relies on the electric bike as a means of exercise during her treatment.

James is diabetic and sometimes faces difficulties with his feet, also depends on the electric bike for exercise and mobility.

Both bikes were steel grey Cube Hybrids with a Touring 500 crossbar, and James’s had red bar ends.

If anyone has any information, they should call James on 07967672748 or email jhwpr.com@gmail.com