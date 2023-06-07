A coffee shop chain is due to open its latest branch at a roadside site on the A27 this morning (Wednesday 7 June).

The new Starbucks, at the old Newmarket Inn and Hotel, in Old Brighton Road, between Kingston and Falmer, has created 10 jobs, the operator said.

The branch will be run by Sussex founded licensee Cobra Coffee. The chain operates more than 60 branches in Berkshire, Bristol, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Somerset.

In 2018, it became part of the Southern Co-op organisation, an independent co-operative based in the south of England.

Cobra said: “To celebrate the opening, the store will be offering 50 lucky customers complimentary reusable cups during the first week.”

Shift supervisor Vanessa Duffield said: “It’s a unique experience to be able to open a brand new store. The building is beautiful, with lots of space for customers to enjoy and share.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone and creating a lovely space.”

The operator said: “Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

“Starbucks is also committed to 100 per cent ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International.

“The cornerstone of its ethical sourcing approach to buying coffee is Coffee and Farmer Equity (CAFE) practices.

“Southern Co-op, which was recognised for its sustainability efforts with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2022.

“To reduce food waste, the new store will offer Too Good To Go – a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.”

Cobra added: “With a selection of indoor seating, the store offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with free wi-fi.

“Customers can order via the Starbucks UK App, available for iPhone and Android, to order ahead, skip the queue and collect to take away.

“Delivery will also be fully available within the month to all customers via Uber and Deliveroo.”

The new branch is due to be open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 7pm on Saturdays and from 8am to 6pm on Sundays.