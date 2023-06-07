Having recently played Slam Dunk, Bearded Theory and North West Calling festivals, Millie Manders And The Shutup have announced their ‘Shut Your Mouth’ tour for later this year as follows:

OCTOBER

Thu 19 EXETER Cavern

Fri 20 BRISTOL Exchange

Sat 21 SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

Sun 22 GLASTONBURY King Arthur

Wed 25 NEWCASTLE Cluny 1

Thu 26 GLASGOW Broadcast

Fri 27 NOTTINGHAM Bodega

Sat 28 YORK Fulford Arms – One For The Road

NOVEMBER

Thu 02 BEDFORD Esquires

Fri 03 SHEFFIELD Yellow Arch Studios

Sat 04 NORTHWICH Salty Dog

Sun 05 MANCHESTER Bread Shed

Sat 11 NORWICH Reindeer

Thu 16 BRIGHTON The Hope & Ruin

Fri 17 NORTHAMPTON Black Prince

Sat 18 ALDERSHOT West End Centre

Sun 19 CHELTENHAM Frog and Fiddle

Tickets available from: millie-manders.com

Cross-genre punk rock has become increasingly hard to ignore. With appearances at other notable festivals such as Kendal Calling and Boomtown, and extensive support from the likes of BBC Introducing and Radio X, the last two years have propelled Millie Manders And The Shutup into the public conscience and the music industry at large.

The band are fronted by Millie’s staggering vocal dexterity, backed by grinding guitars and irresistible horns that have huge pop appeal. The lyrics deliberate on themes of loss, betrayal, anger, anxiety, heartbreak and bitterness, environmental catastrophe and political unrest. With a conscience that ensures zero plastic wrapping on any merchandise, and that limited edition artwork and clothing are sold to help raise money for charities, MMATSU are striving to make a difference whilst keeping us uplifted and brilliantly entertained.

Their live shows are renowned for their power and contagious energy, and this year sees the band writing their highly anticipated sophomore album, scheduled for release in 2024.

Millie Manders And The Shutup are: Millie Manders (vocals, ukulele, alto sax) Joe Quigley (guitars) Georgina Boreham (bass) and Pete Wright (drums, samples).

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find them on YouTube HERE.

Further info can be found at millie-manders.com.