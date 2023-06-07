Having recently played Slam Dunk, Bearded Theory and North West Calling festivals, Millie Manders And The Shutup have announced their ‘Shut Your Mouth’ tour for later this year as follows:
OCTOBER
Thu 19 EXETER Cavern
Fri 20 BRISTOL Exchange
Sat 21 SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
Sun 22 GLASTONBURY King Arthur
Wed 25 NEWCASTLE Cluny 1
Thu 26 GLASGOW Broadcast
Fri 27 NOTTINGHAM Bodega
Sat 28 YORK Fulford Arms – One For The Road
NOVEMBER
Thu 02 BEDFORD Esquires
Fri 03 SHEFFIELD Yellow Arch Studios
Sat 04 NORTHWICH Salty Dog
Sun 05 MANCHESTER Bread Shed
Sat 11 NORWICH Reindeer
Thu 16 BRIGHTON The Hope & Ruin
Fri 17 NORTHAMPTON Black Prince
Sat 18 ALDERSHOT West End Centre
Sun 19 CHELTENHAM Frog and Fiddle
Tickets available from: millie-manders.com
Cross-genre punk rock has become increasingly hard to ignore. With appearances at other notable festivals such as Kendal Calling and Boomtown, and extensive support from the likes of BBC Introducing and Radio X, the last two years have propelled Millie Manders And The Shutup into the public conscience and the music industry at large.
The band are fronted by Millie’s staggering vocal dexterity, backed by grinding guitars and irresistible horns that have huge pop appeal. The lyrics deliberate on themes of loss, betrayal, anger, anxiety, heartbreak and bitterness, environmental catastrophe and political unrest. With a conscience that ensures zero plastic wrapping on any merchandise, and that limited edition artwork and clothing are sold to help raise money for charities, MMATSU are striving to make a difference whilst keeping us uplifted and brilliantly entertained.
Their live shows are renowned for their power and contagious energy, and this year sees the band writing their highly anticipated sophomore album, scheduled for release in 2024.
Millie Manders And The Shutup are: Millie Manders (vocals, ukulele, alto sax) Joe Quigley (guitars) Georgina Boreham (bass) and Pete Wright (drums, samples).
Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find them on YouTube HERE.
Further info can be found at millie-manders.com.
