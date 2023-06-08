A popular seafront café can be rebuilt with indoor seating after councillors approved a planning application from the owners.

Their new design for the Meeting Place Café, in King’s Esplanade, Hove, proposes replacing their current kiosk with a building that includes indoor seats.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted unanimously in favour of what was described by officials as a “relatively modest” extension.

Despite objections from conservationists, councillors were told at the Planning Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall today (Wednesday 7 June) that the proposed design would not have a “harmful impact” on the conservation area.

Labour councillor Leslie Pumm said: “This is a significant improvement to the seafront. Residents will appreciate the new way to enjoy a coffee on the seafront even in winter time.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “A lot of it (seating) is moving inside which I agree with, given our dreadful weather.

“It’s going to be more of an all-weather café instead of relying on sunshine.”

The café’s owners, Hikmet Tabak, 62, and Bulent Ekinci, 48, had wanted to include a roof terrace but revised their plans after feedback.

They halved the floor space to 211 square metres in the revised scheme which should enable them to serve 64 “covers” or seated customers rather than the 124 in the initial proposal.

Currently, the café has no internal seating. The kiosk occupies about 70 square metres, with a serving hatch and outdoor seating only.

The café is by the Peace Statue which marks the boundary of Brighton and Hove.