Calls are growing to rename a Brighton leisure centre after the late former mayor Brian Fitch who campaigned for it to be built.

Mr Fitch, who served as a councillor from the early 1970s until his retirement in 2015, was the driving force behind the building of the Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre.

Two of his former colleagues on what is now Brighton and Hove City Council have suggested renaming it as the Brian Fitch Community Leisure Centre.

Steve Bassam and Andy Winter have both suggested that it would be a fitting tribute for the popular former mayor and honorary alderman who died last month at the age of 82.

At Mr Fitch’s funeral on Thursday (8 June), Lord Bassam said: “Just as we have a leisure centre named after a renowned Labour alderman – Stanley Deason – I think the Moulsecomb Leisure Centre should be renamed the Brian Fitch Community Leisure Centre. It would be fitting tribute to his legacy.”

Mr Winter said: “Brian was the driving force behind the building of the Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre. Perhaps a fitting memorial to Brian would be to rename the Centre after him.”

Given that Labour now controls the council and renaming the leisure centre would cost very little, one current councillor said that there were unlikely to be any significant obstacles.

At his funeral, at Woodvale Crematorium, Mr Fitch’s daughter Jane Crowther told scores of mourners that he had been “a gentle giant who lived a life that mattered”.

She brought laughter from family and friends as she shared stories about her late father but added: “Living a life that matters is a matter of choice.”

Father John Wall, the former vicar of Moulsecoomb who served as mayor’s chaplain to Mr Fitch, conducted the service. He was joined by Father Richard Tuset, a former senior officer at the council.

Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission chairman Roger Amerena said that Mr Fitch was “a good speaker (with) the gift of including everyone who was present”.

When Mr Fitch had served as mayor for a second time, he became vice-chairman of the heritage commission.

Mr Amerena said: “He had an amusing way and an inclusive manner. He was a towering figure for the Heritage Commission. Everyone liked him and he will be difficult to replace.”

Former Brighton and Hove council leader Steve Bassam, now a senior Labour figure in the House of Lords, gave the eulogy to a congregation that included three former Labour MPs for Brighton and Hove.

Lord Bassam said: “Brian was a good man. He was a friend. He was a good comrade. He was great company. Fun to be with. A good laugh. He was also, as a politician, someone to learn from – a great teacher, like his dad Stan.

“He couldn’t be popular with everyone but that comes with the territory of being in public life and in politics. But I liked him and, more than that, I admired him too.

“He was a great councillor. You could rely on Brian. There wasn’t a side to him. If you were there for the Labour cause and using your political common-sense Brian would be with you.

“He was a ‘we’ person, not an ‘I’ person. If you met him … after a spot of canvassing, he was as interested in your opinions as his own.

“He’d be interested in your take on whatever the current controversy happened to be and always supportive of a campaign that advanced our cause.

“Brian was a visionary. He had socialist vision writ large throughout his long time in public life. He loved the countryside and was an environmentalist long before it was a popular cause.

“He persuaded me to argue the case publicly for the South Downs National Park when all the other leaders locally were set against it because it could override planning decisions.

“It was Brian who told me to get behind the football club and the fans’ bid to help save it at a time when that view wasn’t popular among local politicians. And how right he was.

“Brian promoted the idea of city status for Brighton – then the two towns – when others doubted the wisdom of the idea. He backed our quest for unitary status.

“Like me, he was an enthusiast for the City of Culture bid. He came out for big investments in the arts and leisure and our parks.”

Lord Bassam described him as “warm hearted, generous natured, kindly and thoughtful”, adding: “His impact on our city was immense. He has left an indelible mark on it for future generations.

“Many will never have known of him or his contribution but will have benefited from his foresight and wisdom.

“He was a great in our city’s politics – a good man who gave his best in the service of the people he loved. The best of people who so epitomised the Labour values we all share.”