A man suffered a serious head injury when he was attacked in a troubled Brighton pub.

The attack, which wasn’t reported to police at the time, led to the temporary closure of the pub – the Black Horse in Church Street – by order of licensing chiefs.

Sussex Police said earlier this year that it had twice found traces of cocaine at the premises.

The pub’s owner Stonegate has since replaced the pub’s management and door security contractor.

Now, Sussex Police has published photographs as officers try to trace three men.

The force said: “Police are looking to identify these three people after a man was assaulted in a pub in Brighton.

“A 51-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted in the Black Horse, in Church Street, at around 11.50pm on Thursday 12 January.

“Investigating officers believe these three men captured on CCTV may be able to help with their inquiries.

“If you recognise them, or have any information that could help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1517 of 12/01.”