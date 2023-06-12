Royal Mail has apologised for disruption to post deliveries in Whitehawk, citing staffing issues.

A number of Whitehawk residents have complained that post deliveries are only happening once every fortnight, with some receiving post dated a month ago.

Whitehawk is serviced by both of the two closest delivery offices in North Road, Brighton and Nevill Road, Rottingdean.

A few Whitehawk residents are now choosing to collect their post from the delivery offices rather than waiting for deliveries to their address.

Tina Hodges said: “I get mine roughly every two weeks which is a pain – I go up to North Street and collect it from the post office.”

Local baker Nickie Beal said: “I had post yesterday, a pile of it going back a month including a revised council tax bill and a letter from my bank.

“I’ve asked for any documents or statements to be sent via email now as I don’t trust the fact I’m going to get any in time including cake decorations.

“I’ve had to find a local supplier now so I can get what they need in time.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to residents who have experienced delays in the Whitehawk area of Brighton.

“Improving our quality of service is our top priority and we are committed to restoring service levels to where our customers expect them to be.

“There has been some disruption to deliveries within the area, however every day, efforts are taken locally to ensure these delays are kept to a minimum, and those who do not receive their mail are prioritised the next day.

“At the local delivery office, there have been recent issues with vacancies and sick absences.

“We are actively recruiting to fill these gaps and have also brought in additional casual workers to help with the current demand.

“Across our business we have plans in place to drive service levels and reduce absence at our delivery offices, we hope and expect to see further progress in the coming months.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about the delivery of their mail to contact Royal Mail customer service on 03457 740 740 or via www.royalmail.com.”