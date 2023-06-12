Swimmers were told to leave the water at Hove beach yesterday after lifeguards found a patch of discoloured water – but Southern Water insists it was nothing to do with them.

People on the beach by the King Alfred said lifeguards blew a whistle and told people to get out of the water because of a sewage dump.

The council says it still has red flags flying, and is advising people not to go back in the water yet.

A video posted on Twitter at Shoreham Beach shows a foamy yellow substance on the shoreline, which the woman filming it says is coming from the outfall pipe.

But Southern Water says it has investigated and there were no wastewater releases there or from nearby outlets.

Some swimmers say there are rumours a boat dumped sewage, but these have not been confirmed.

Resident Andrew Mann said: “I was down there at around 3pm to 3.30pm, we were on the beach down from Lex’s cafe near the King Alfred.

“The life guards who were patrolling and informing people, telling them to avoid the water.

“People on the beach were talking about the sewage floating.

“A sewage spill flag would be useful.”

A council spokesperson said: “Yesterday lifeguards in Hove reported a large area of discoloured water near the west side of the swim zone.

“Our patrol boat investigated and found a large area of brown water with a strong smell of effluents and clumps of solid mass in the water.

“We immediately put up red flags and advised people not to enter the water due to water quality concerns.

“We have reported our concerns to the Environment Agency.

“We have kept the red flags flying today and are advising people not to go in the sea.

“We are awaiting guidance from the Environment Agency and the Coastguard on when it will be safe to reopen the swim zones to the public.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “We’re aware of people being asked to leave the sea in the Hove area today due to reports of a visible sewage release.

“We have found no operational issues with our network and there were no releases of wastewater in the area.

“We care very much that people were unable to enjoy the sea as a result of these reports and immediately launched an investigation to understand what had taken place.

“We’ve closely monitored the performance of our pumping stations and wastewater assets since the reports were first received and found no problems with how they are operating.

“Our engineers have also walked the beaches to inspect our network and confirm there was no release of wastewater.”

Southern Water has been under fire from swimmers and environmentalists for discharging raw sewage into rivers and seas

However, Environment Agency figures show that such discharges in Brighton and Hove rarely happen, partly because of a new 11km sewer pipe.

In spring and early summer, algal blooms which can resemble sewage are common, causing creamy brown foam to form on the surface of the water.