A new app to help blind and partially sighted train passengers get around is being trialled at Brighton station.

The Aira app connects users to a remote advisor, who then uses their passenger’s smartphone camera to guide them quickly around the station to a member of staff.

The app is being trialled at Brighton, Stevenage, London Blackfriars and East Croydon.

East Sussex Sight Loss Council member and volunteer Linn Davies from Brighton said: “Using Aira at Brighton station this week highlighted to me what true independence can look like.

“I was very impressed with the way the agent took me to the ticket office and later to a ticket machine and the detail in which they described my environment down to details such as cones on the floor or people coming towards me with suitcases.

“I can’t wait to use it more on my future travels.”

Advisors can help passengers with anything from checking the departure board and locating a platform, to finding a member of staff, ticket machine or toilet.

GTR says they will cover the cost of the advisor service for the 12-month trial, but passengers may be charged for mobile data using the app.

The Aira app was selected after reviewing a range of different apps and seeking feedback from customers with lived experience of blindness.

GTR’s Accessibility Lead, Carl Martin, said: “We want everyone to have the confidence to travel with us, no matter what their disability or need for assistance, so we’re always on the lookout for innovative ways to improve.

“All our staff are trained to assist our customers, whatever their needs.

“We hope this app can improve the support we already offer blind and partially sighted customers to put them in control of their journeys.”

The Thomas Pocklington Trust and Sight Loss Councils says 65 percent of blind and partially sighted people say access to public transport matters to them the most.

For passengers without smartphones, GTR says there are other options available to gain assistance to use the railway.

The Aira app can be downloaded on the Apple App and Google Play stores.