This is the UK premiere for Spanish/ Mexican theatre company Oligor y Microscopía and promises to be a quirky and intimate exploration of human engagement with the world.
The brief reads: How long does it take for a travellers’ destination to become a sought-after paradise and then for it to fall out of fashion?
Taking place at The Spire, The Melancholy of the Tourist is a de-construction of the moments and objects that chart the rise and fall of a mental fantasy, a gallery of images from landscapes that no longer exist or perhaps never did.
Using a technique they call ‘theatre of documentary objects’, this inventive Spanish/Mexican company combine light and shadow, paper and tin, slide projectors, pulleys and a raft of wonderfully handmade and thoroughly analogue contraptions to ask questions about the dislocation between our imaginations and reality.
I’m looking forward to this!
Booking
- Wed 15–Sun 26 May 2024
- Wed 15, Tue 21 & Wed 22 May, 8pm
- Thu 16–Sat 18 & Thu 23–Sat 25 May, 6pm & 9pm
- Sun 19 May, 2pm & 6pm
- Sun 26 May, 2pm
Show runs for approx. 90 mins
Tickets available here: £15 / Under 26s £12.50 / Festival Standby £10
Venue
The Spire
St Mark’s Chapel, Eastern Road, Brighton BN2 5JN
