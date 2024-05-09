This is the UK premiere for Spanish/ Mexican theatre company Oligor y Microscopía and promises to be a quirky and intimate exploration of human engagement with the world.

The brief reads: How long does it take for a travellers’ destination to become a sought-after paradise and then for it to fall out of fashion?

Taking place at The Spire, The Melancholy of the Tourist is a de-construction of the moments and objects that chart the rise and fall of a mental fantasy, a gallery of images from landscapes that no longer exist or perhaps never did.

Using a technique they call ‘theatre of documentary objects’, this inventive Spanish/Mexican company combine light and shadow, paper and tin, slide projectors, pulleys and a raft of wonderfully handmade and thoroughly analogue contraptions to ask questions about the dislocation between our imaginations and reality.

I’m looking forward to this!

Booking

Wed 15–Sun 26 May 2024

Wed 15, Tue 21 & Wed 22 May, 8pm

Thu 16–Sat 18 & Thu 23–Sat 25 May, 6pm & 9pm

Sun 19 May, 2pm & 6pm

Sun 26 May, 2pm

Show runs for approx. 90 mins

Tickets available here: £15 / Under 26s £12.50 / Festival Standby £10

Venue

The Spire