Brighton and Hove City Council could buy new flats built in Whitehawk if councillors agree to start negotiations.

The scheme at the former Whitehawk Clinic site, in Whitehawk Road, was granted planning permission subject to an agreement on affordable housing in July 2018.

At the time, 15 of the 38 flats in the Kubic Apartments, in Whitehawk Road, were designated “affordable housing”.

But since then, no housing association has shown interest in the block, prompting the developer Martin Homes to start discussions to sell the whole building to the council.

And next week the council’s Housing and New Homes Committee is being asked to consider the proposal. If it supports the idea, it will go before the council’s Strategy, Finance and Regeneration Committee the next day.

Valuations for the project are detailed in confidential papers. But, during budget council meetings in February 2021 and February 2022, councillors agreed to spend up to £6 million on a “substantial one-off property acquisition” which would be subject to a detailed report.

If the purchase goes ahead, the flats would be used for permanent housing rather than temporary or emergency accommodation.

The report said: “It is proposed to use the block for general needs housing providing new permanent social housing in the city.

“A lettings plan will be considered to ensure these homes can be used, for instance, as an option for tenants under-occupying and wishing to transfer and downsize alongside other council interest queues.”

Nineteen of the 38 flats are one-bedroom, suitable for one person, with six one-bedroom flats for two people.

There are also four three-bedroom flats for up to four people, eight two-bedroom flats for three people and one two-bedroom flat for two people.

Two of the ground-floor flats are wheelchair-accessible and there is a disabled-accessible lift.

One of the weaknesses listed in the report is the large number of one-bedroom flats which are described as “more intensive to manage”.

But the report said that the building was “good quality sustainable accommodation”, adding: “The council is committed to increasing affordable housing supply in the city.

“As well as new-build schemes, the council has an active acquisitions programme which includes buying back homes lost through the right to buy and seeking opportunities to increase social housing stock by buying off-plan from developers.”

The Housing and New Homes Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Wednesday 21 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.