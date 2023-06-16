Brighton and Hove could be hit by thunderstorms on Sunday, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow be aware warning was issued at 10.30am this morning, to cover the whole of Sunday and most of England and Wales.

It says many areas will see rain, and some could see up to 6cm in six hours, with the possibility of thunder, strong winds and hail.

However at this point, it’s uncertain which areas will be worst hit.

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.

“Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts. However, some places could see 30 mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.

“Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

“While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop.

“This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”