ENOLA GAY + YINYANG – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 15.6.23

It’s been a long 81 days since my last review of a Brighton gig, but thanks to LOUT Promotions the opportunity to see Enola Gay for my first time in the intimate surroundings of The Prince Albert is a tough one to resist. This is also to be my first visit to The Prince Albert since its successful challenge against a ridiculous planning application to turn next door into residential units. Thankfully the music loving community stood strong and objections were made from far and wide, like I did from Hastings, to save this wonderful 110 capacity venue. I’m no royalist but God Save The Prince Albert, Long Live live music!

The St Pauli flag hanging outside the pub is an inclusive invitation to all comers of a nice persuasion. I am greeted by ‘Nazi Punks F*ck Off’ as I enter the virtually empty room not long after doors open, which brings a glow to my heart as it makes clear exactly who isn’t invited to the party, along with supporters of the DUP. The temperature is showing as 21° C on my phone as I enter the venue, but I predict it’s going to get a whole lot warmer indoors.

It’s fair to say that I have a penchant for Irish bands with The Undertones, Stiff Little Fingers, Fontaines DC, and TOUTS right up there as some of my favourite live acts in my 42 years of attending gigs. Enola Gay identify as Post Punk, Noise Rock, Hip-Hop Shoegaze, which I find an interesting mix and one which I’m keen to embrace. Ahead of the tour, the band asked on social media if anyone is able to put them up for the night due to the rocketing costs associated with touring for an independent band, and in return you would get: guestlist to the gig, a free crate of beer, a craic, and to watch their rock-paper-scissors battle for who gets to ride shotgun. You wouldn’t get that sort of offer from U2. I hope they found somewhere desirable to sofa surf.

First up tonight though is the support act from a fellow Belfaster and friend of the band, in the form of alt-hip hop artist Lauren Hannan aka YinYang. The mention of hip-hop in my younger years would have had me heading for the exit, but as I’ve grown older I’ve learnt to give different genres from my usual preferred choice of listening an opportunity to impress.

Arriving on stage at 8:47pm the room is rapidly filling up for this sold out gig. The stage is set with three Star Wars like lightsabres, flashing between red, green, and white, but mainly red which makes photography more difficult for an amateur like myself. Thankfully I spot a photographer, Sofia, who graciously agrees to let me use her photos from tonight.

Lauren starts off with the impressive 2022 single ‘Happy Money’ and I already find myself surprisingly enjoying the set. Lauren’s energy is infectious and you can’t help but admire her for this with the temperature rising. Her abundance of energy almost leads to her falling off stage at one point but she styles it out well. We are treated to a new song which starts off with a bit of a hiccup as the wrong backing track is played, but she remedies this with the minimum of fuss like a true professional. ‘DMITSA’ sounds like it could be autobiographical and is sung with the anger of someone who has been ‘Dumped in the smoking area’. The crowd pleasing ‘Ecdysis’ is a good choice to end the set on and Lauren’s warning that this is the audience’s last chance to bounce up and down is heeded. The bass pumps through my veins throughout the 25 minute set.

Whilst in the merch queue afterwards I even managed to talk an older gent into purchasing her t-shirt. As he procrastinated, I reminded him how much a merchandise purchase means to acts and so the deal was done. I bump into Lauren and tell her this to which she is quite excited about her new found wealth. For the record I don’t claim any commission. YinYang was a surprise package and whilst our paths may never cross again as we tread opposite musical paths, our love for live music interconnected us for one night.

YinYang setlist:

‘Happy Money’

‘Black Mamba’

‘Poison Darts’ / ‘Boyish Charms’

‘Ghost’

‘Kill Jester’

‘Bloodhound’ / ‘Earthbound’

‘Skitz’

‘DMITSA’

‘Ecdysis’

linktr.ee/helloitsyinyang

Tonight is the first time I am seeing Enola Gay play live even though they have been on my radar for a couple of years. They formed late in 2019 pre-pandemic so their progress was slightly delayed, but they are certainly making up for lost time now having recently played Download Festival, and tickets are still available if you want to see them at 2000 Trees on July 8th.

The band arrive on stage some 11 minutes later than the advertised time, meaning that I will probably be travelling back on the last train and not getting home until gone 1am with work in the morning. After opening with the ferocity of their latest single ‘Leeches’ I’m not even thinking about tomorrow as I am instantaneously caught up in the moment. Three songs in and drummer Luke, the only band member sensibly dressed in shorts, has already taken off his top as they launch into ‘Sofa Surfing’, and given his constant assault on the drums it really isn’t any wonder. This particular song is the one that originally drew me to the band as I have worked in housing for 34 years and am fully aware of the hidden homeless and the barriers and prejudices they have to deal with. This band really is socially aware and they put forward their message with an intensity that has me gripped.

I have to say that the band’s recorded sound transfers into an even better stage show than I anticipated as I am blown into the weekend, guaranteeing that Friday will just be a blur after tonight’s high octane performance. The green and red lighting is simple but effective and catches the mood. The anti-authoritarian bouncer song ‘Scrappers’ has to be my highlight of the night and there are none around to intimidate the gig-goers, as the mosh pit starts to take hold with guitarist Joe wearing a YinYang t-shirt engaging in the furore, whilst Adam takes control of on stage proceedings on bass guitar. My dancing feet can’t resist the urge to join in and I happen to bump into a couple of snakes in the pit but thankfully of the musical variety (Snayx) and not the venomous reptile.

Fionn delivers his brutal lyrics with such ferocity and the hip-hop / rap influence is often noticeable. This is dance music for post-punks. He is hard to pin down as he prowls around the stage making full use of the small area. The anger is evident and most personal for the band on recent release ‘PTS.DUP’ after a sickening attack on a band member. An outpouring against the sectarian troubles which have beset the north and a political party which does so little to attempt to resolve the issues, rather choosing to divide and conquer. The newer songs ‘Cold’, ‘Malone’, and ‘Cortana’ are well received and bode well for the future. Fionn leaves the stage unannounced for a minute but much to the audience’s relief returns with a couple of cans of Stella in hand and gives us a little beer dance in celebration of attaining his well deserved refreshment. Some light relief.

The set ends with the regular offering of ‘For God And For Ulster’ which has the audience singing along for one last time. The band are personally congratulated by numerous members of the audience as they leave the stage by the steps that lead onto the dancefloor. A storming performance made the midweek trip more than worthwhile and I for one feel grateful to have seen them in a small venue whilst still possible. Roll on 2000 Trees.

Enola Gay:

Fionn Reilly – vocals

Joe McVeigh – guitarist

Adam Cooper – bass

Luke Beirne – drums

Enola Gay setlist:

‘Leeches’

‘Salt’

‘Sofa Surfing’

‘Naked Names’

‘Headphones’

‘Figures’

‘Scrappers’

‘PTS.DUP’

‘Cold’

‘Malone’

‘Cortana’

‘The Birth Of A Nation’

‘Knives Out’

‘For God And For Ulster’

linktr.ee/enolagay