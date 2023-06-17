A man was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious during an attack on Brighton seafront, Sussex Police said today (Saturday 17 June).

A teenager was arrested after the assault which happened just before 3.40am this morning, in King’s Road, near the bottom of West Street, in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to a report of a man unconscious in King’s Road at about 3.40am on Saturday 17 June.

“A 30-year-old man, from Brighton, was taken to hospital where he remains.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to a possible altercation, in King’s Road, near the junction with West Street, shortly before 3.40am.

“An 18-year-old man, from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as mobile phone footage or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 196 of 17/06.”