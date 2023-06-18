Before the all conquering escapades of Lambrini Girls, there was Pussyliquor, who were proudly flying the flag for uncensored female rage on the Brighton punk/riot grrrl scene. Well folks…Pussyliquor are back! To paraphrase them “U thought we was dead but pussys got 9 lives”.

The lineup still features Ari Black (vocals), Victoria Lewis Piper (drums), Hannah Villanueva (guitar) and Tallulah Turner-Fray (bass), who originally met up via their degree courses with Access To Music Brighton and bonded over a passion for hard-core music and even harder core feminist beliefs.

The band are all in their early twenties and they have the no-nonsense and in your face approach that recalls the spirit and energy of Cosey Fanni Tutti, L7 and The Slits. Together they’re fighting a cause and celebrating what it means to be a woman.

In the past, Pussyliquor were special guests of Dream Wife for their ‘sold out’ London show at Heaven and also played a run of shows with Lady Bird, as well as a hometown appearance at the launch party of The Great Escape Festival a few years back.

The quartet are revitalised and back at it and they have announced a Brighton gig at The Hope & Ruin on 31st July and there will be no less than three support acts on the bill. These are The Damn Shebang, Tokyo Honey Trap, and Wimp. Further details and £5 tickets can be purchased HERE.

www.instagram.com/pxssyliqxor