Who the hell are Starbenders and what sort of name is that? I hear they are an American rock band from the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, but tell you what, rather than us endeavouring to try and explain, we will let William DuVall of Alice In Chains fill you in about what he said about the band back in 2020…..

“Starbenders are a rock-n-roll dream come true for every hard luck dreamer occupying this third stone from the sun.

Singer/songwriter Kimi Shelter is the love child Johnny Thunders and Joan Jett should have had, raised with an impeccable education from Blondie Elementary School, Def Leppard High, Bowie College, and a Ph.D from Siouxsie Sioux University in F*ck All Y’all. Aaron Lecesne brings ripping bass lines, vivid musicality, fashionista chic, and lightning rod stage energy. Kriss Tokaji is the literal embodiment of a Guitar Adonis whose fretboard mastery easily places him at the pinnacle of today’s young guns, a legend in the making. Then we have Emily Moon, the siren behind the drums, channelling her spiritual father (and namesake), Keith Moon, in a gorgeous tornado of sound and fury.

This band has toured the world with everyone from Alice In Chains to Palaye Royale, destroying the entire house every time. They’ve issued twenty-six releases in eight years – singles, EPs, and LPs, including their 2020 full-length, ‘Love Potions’, for Sumerian Records. With a work ethic as relentless as their fabulous vision, there is much more magic yet to come”.

This would be their forthcoming ‘Take Back The Night’ album which is due to drop this coming September. Purchase options HERE.

Right then, if Starbenders sound like your bag, then you are seriously in luck as local promoters LOUT are bringing them to Brighton as part of their forthcoming UK tour. Starbenders will be rockin’ on up at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 18th October. You can grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agents.

www.starbenders.com