The Korgis are a British pop band known for their hit singles, ‘If I Had You’ in 1979, and ‘Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime‘ in 1980. The band’s original members were singer/guitarist/keyboardist Andy Davis and singer/bassist/guitarist James Warren, both former members of 1970’s group Stackridge.

The Korgis of today feature original vocalist and founder member James Warren, with John Baker, additional lead vocalist from 1992. Al Steele on guitar from The Korgis 90’s live band and the 2017 comeback, multi-instrumentalist Danielle Nicholls on guitar/vocals/percussion and studio ace Paul Smith on drums.

Lucky Sussex gig goers will be given the opportunity to whirl back in time with The Korgis as the band have announced a rare local appearance, courtesy of local promoters Love Thy Neighbour. The date for the diary is Friday 8th September and the venue will be the ever-popular Con Club in Lewes. On that night The Korgis will take you on a musical and audio/visual journey through the songs and bands that influenced them.

They will be putting their own unique spin on songs by The Beatles, The Beach Boys, the sublime harmony of Simon and Garfunkel, the wry humour of 10cc, the quirkiness of Buggles, the creativity of Peter Gabriel and of course, songs of peace and hope from The Korgis.

James, John and Al will talk about and play the music that influenced the big Korgis and Stackridge songs like ‘Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime’, ‘If I Had You’, ‘Bringing Back The Spirit Of Love’, ‘If It’s Alright With You Baby’ and ‘Something About The Beatles’. If you want to know something, then ask away – yes, there is a spot where we will be taking questions!

The Korgis try to recapture their youth – and perhaps yours – in a musical journey that will tweak the memories and leave you in a spin. All aboard The Korgis Time Machine!

Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

