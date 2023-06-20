Several roads have been flooded after heavy rainfall in Brighton and Hove this morning (Tuesday 20 June).

The flooding has led to rush-hour traffic delays on the A27 Brighton bypass at Hangleton and Parcham.

Commuters heading north from Brighton and Hove, up the A23, have also been delayed by flooding in places.

Heavy rain fell as a thunderstorm struck not long after sunrise.

Even stretches of the A27 that were not flooded had excess surface water, making driving conditions hazardous.

The wet conditions also affected patches of the road into and out of Brighton and Hove from the east and west, including the Ashcombe roundabout on the A27 at Kingston, Lewes.

The weather has also affected rail services with some delays to Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains on the main line.

Services on the route between Crawley and Horsham were worse hit after flooding affected the track at Littlehaven.

The downpours followed a yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office for Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

The official forecaster said that the storms should have passed by late morning.