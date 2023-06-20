A tipper truck was set alight in a Portslade street last night (Monday 19 June).

Fire crews were called to put out the blaze.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a parked tipper truck on fire by East Sussex Fire and Rescue who were in attendance in Graham Avenue, Mile Oak, on Monday 19 June at 10.55pm.

“No one was hurt and the blaze was extinguished.

“Officers are working with fire investigators to establish the circumstances of the fire and are carrying out house to house inquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Elmstreet.”