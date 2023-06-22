A series of painful parking ordeals has prompted a petition to reinstate parking meters in Brighton, just days after the old machines were permanently decommissioned.

The city decommissioned its old parking meters and swapped to payment for parking by app on 1 June.

David Perris’s mother-in-law was unable to park near his home in Hanover a couple of weeks ago because she didn’t have a smartphone so couldn’t download the app.

And lack of phone signal on a trip to Stanmer Park meant other members of his family were unable to pay for parking there last weekend.

This, teamed with experiencing frequent glitches when using the app himself, prompted Mr Perris to start his petition.

He said: “I only became aware that all Brighton and Hove parking metres had been decommissioned a couple of weeks ago when my mother in law was unable to park when visiting our home.

“Like many elderly people she doesn’t own a smartphone and doesn’t trust or understand the technology well.

“I also had a problem myself, parking in Preston Park the week before when my phone was being repaired.

“I thought I’d be able to buy a ticket when I got there and, when the machine wouldn’t accept payment, I just assumed that it was out of order.

“We had further problems this weekend when a family party visited Stanmer Park, one person couldn’t get a phone signal, another had problems with the direct phone system; both parked without making payment and hoped for the best.

“I do use the parking app on a regular basis, normally without problems, though it can cause difficulties from time to time for various reasons.

“The app is also not glitch free free. For a system that’s supposed to be fit for purpose I’ve experienced or witnessed quite a few problems in the last couple of weeks.

“My concern is for the still substantial number of people who can’t, or don’t want to, use this smartphone dependent, cashless system with potential security issues.”

Alternative methods to pay for parking include using PayPoint outlets for a physical ticket activated in-store or calling the parking company and paying directly.

Payment machines remain in place at council barrier car parks.

Councillors agreed to remove the pay and display machines in February this year.

The council website says the decision represents savings of £220,000 in 2023/24 as well as ongoing yearly savings from no longer having to maintain, repair and replace machines, collect cash payments or go ahead with a planned upgrade to 4G technology.

The council said at the time that 78 per cent of all on-street parking transactions were already made using the Pay by Phone app and telephone number.

Of the 22 percent made using the machines, just 2 percent were cash payments.

The petition runs until 19 July. If it gets more than 1,250 signatures it will be presented to councillors on 20 July.