Fancy a decent night out of top reggae sounds featuring a true legend from Bob Marley’s band? Well then…listen up!

African Night Fever in collaboration with Easy Skankin have secured the services of The Legendary Wailers feat Junior Marvin and they will be performing live at Lewes Con Club on Wednesday 9th August, with doors 7.30pm – 11.30pm. Tickets (No Booking Fees) can be purchased HERE.

Julian Junior Marvin was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to London as a child, where his family and the UK theatre community nurtured his love for acting and music. He appeared in The Beatles’ film ‘Help’, followed by a number of successful appearances on British television. Julian Junior was also a member of the London cast of the musical ‘Hair’ and can be heard on the original London cast recording.

After playing in various London-based bands, including Blue Ace Unit, Herbie Goins & The Night-Timers, White Rabbit, and Salt & Pepper, Julian Junior continued his musical apprenticeship in America, playing with such Blues and R&B legends as T-Bone Walker, Billy Preston and Ike & Tina Turner. He quickly earned a reputation as an innovative and expressive blues/rock guitarist.

Invited to join the Keef Hartley Band, pioneers of the burgeoning British blues/rock scene, Julian Junior made a significant contribution as a writer, singer and lead guitarist to their acclaimed ‘Seventy-Second Brave’ album. He also appeared on their follow-up release ‘Lancashire Hustler’.

Julian Junior followed up with his own rock band, Hanson, who was quickly signed to Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Manticore label by Mario “The Big M” Medious, label manager. This was followed by the Hanson album Magic Dragon.

Finding himself an in-demand session guitarist, particularly for artists on the Island Records label, Julian Junior contributed to albums by Traffic, Fairport Convention, Reebop Kwaku Baah, Toots & The Maytals, Stomu Yamashta, Remi Kabaka, Eddie Quansah, Rico Rodriguez, and Steve Winwood.

On 14th February 1977, Julian Junior was invited to join both Stevie Wonder’s band and Bob Marley & The Wailers band. His parents and musician friends helped him decide to accept Bob Marley’s invitation because they were both Jamaicans. The rest is history. The acclaimed ‘Exodus’ LP became Julian Junior’s debut with Bob Marley & The Wailers. In 1999, Time Magazine declared ‘Exodus’ ‘Album Of The Century,’ while ‘One Love’ was named ‘Song of the Millennium’ in 2000. Julian Junior was lead guitarist and musical contributor on all subsequent Bob Marley & the Wailers albums, and toured worldwide with the Wailers until Bob’s passing in 1981.

Since then, Julian Junior has released four CDs with The Wailers Band: ‘ID’, ‘Majestic Warriors’, ‘Jah Message’ and ‘My Friends (Live)’, numerous solo projects include ‘Wailin’ For Love’, ‘Smokin’’, ‘To The Big M Music’, and ‘Lion To Zion Dub Wise’. In 2002, Julian Junior was included in Guitar World Magazine’s “Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” for his guitar solo on ‘Africa Unite’ from the Bob Marley & the Wailers ‘Survival’ album. Julian Junior has also been a featured player on albums by Burning Spear, Bunny Wailer, Beres Hammond, Culture, Joe Higgs, SOJA, The Meditations, Israel Vibration, Alpha Blondy, The Congos, and Alborosie, amongst others.

After touring with many incarnations of The Wailers since Bob Marley’s passing, Julian Junior has stepped out to front his own unique version of The Wailers, playing and singing Bob Marley & the Wailers hit songs the way Bob intended them to be heard. Julian Junior Marvin’s first new single ‘Message of Love’ dropped worldwide in 2019; an introduction to the forthcoming album ‘Message Of Love’.

