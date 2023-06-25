The Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan is to give evidence from Brighton at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

Mr Milchan is expected to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funnelled to the Israeli leader and his wife.

Prosecutors allege that these were in exchange for help with Mr Milchan’s personal and business needs.

Mr Milchan, who will appear by video link from Brighton, near where he is based, has been described as a key witness.

His testimony is essential for prosecutors who are trying to prove that the Israeli Prime Minister committed fraud and breach of trust in one of three cases brought against him.

Prosecutors hope that Mr Milchan’s account, which is due to extend throughout this week, will paint a picture of plush favours granted to Mr Netanyahu and his wife.

And that these allegedly spurred the Israeli leader to use his position of power to advance Mr Milchan’s interests.

Mr Netanyahu’s wife Sara, on a private visit to Britain, is reportedly expected to sit in on Mr Milchan’s testimony.

According to the indictment, Mr Milchan, whose production credits include such hits as Pretty Woman and 12 Years A Slave, gave Mr Netanyahu and his wife boxes of cigars and crates of champagne over a period of several years.

Along with jewellery, the gifts amounted to a value of £157,000 – what the indictment describes as a “supply line” of lavish gifts.

The indictment accuses Mr Netanyahu of using his influence to help Mr Milchan to secure a US visa extension by drawing on his diplomatic contacts, among them former secretary of state John Kerry.

Prosecutors also accuse Mr Netanyahu of working to push legislation that would have granted Mr Milchan millions in tax breaks.

The indictment said: “Considering the many links between the defendant Netanyahu and Milchan, the defendant Netanyahu should have entirely avoided dealing with Milchan’s affairs.”

Mr Milchan is testifying in one of three cases being brought against Mr Netanyahu. The other two, for which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Mr Netanyahu of exchanging regulatory favours with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage.

Mr Netanyahu, who is expected to attend some of Mr Milchan’s hearings, denies wrongdoing, claiming that he is the victim of a witch-hunt orchestrated by a liberal media and a biased justice system.

His legal woes have dogged him politically, putting his fitness to rule while on trial at the centre of a political crisis that sent Israelis to the polls five times in under four years.

They also have fuelled accusations by critics that Mr Netanyahu is pushing a contentious government plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary as a way to escape the charges. Mr Netanyahu denies those charges.

The trial, which began in 2020 and has still not heard from Mr Netanyahu himself, has featured more than 40 prosecution witnesses, including some of Mr Netanyahu’s closest former confidants who turned against him.

Witness accounts have shed light not only on the three cases but also revealed sensational details about Mr Netanyahu’s character and his family’s reputation for living off the largesse of taxpayers and wealthy supporters. Mr Milchan’s aide, Hadas Klein, testified last year that the family “loves gifts”.

The idea of a plea bargain has repeatedly surfaced but prosecutors for now appear determined to see through the trial despite reports last week that the judges warned them that the more serious crime of bribery will be hard to prove.