A Brighton bar is planning to open an escape room experience based on the Titanic.

Revolution, in West Street, is hoping to convert the first floor of an outbuilding to escape rooms based on ghosts, the US prison island Alcatraz and the doomed liner.

The plans were submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council on Tuesday 13 June – five days before the Titan submarine disappeared after descending to explore the sunken shipwreck.

A supporting statement is marked with the logo for Houdini’s, a chain of escape rooms which features a Titanic experience in a range of locations including Birmingham, Southampton, Dundee, Greenwich and Crewe.

The proposed floor plans for the outbuilding behind Revolution, which is currently used for toilets and storage, show a group of rooms marked Titanic Bridge, Marconi, State Room and Ocean and Tunnel.

The Alcatraz rooms are marked Alcatraz cell and two warden offices.

There are also two rooms marked Ghost 1 and Ghost 2 and hotel lobby.

The application says: “Various planning and listed building applications have been submitted over the years to accommodate the changing use of 77 West Street, transitioning from a night club with a restaurant to its current occupation by Revolution.

“However, there have been no alterations made to the internal or external structure of the outbuilding.

“The proposed plans include the conversion of the toilet area on the ground floor of the outbuilding into a reception and ‘Game Masters’. These areas would serve as spaces for customer arrival and staff operations.

“The remaining areas of the ground floor will remain as storage space for Revolution.

“The first floor will be split into multiple theatre rooms by forming stud walls.”

The Houdini website listing for the Titanic escape room says: “The Queen of the Ocean is about to experience disaster.

“On 10 April 1912 the largest ship ever build left Southampton on her maiden voyage. She was called the ship of dreams, transporting people to New York in the height of luxury.

“​Just four days into the journey, disaster struck as she collided with an iceberg.

“On board, as first-class passengers, with the impending doom, what would you do to escape the ill-fated ship?”

In April 2020, plans to convert the outbuilding into karaoke rooms were approved, but this was never pursued.

Houdinis was founded in Southampton by Jonathan and Holly Moore in 2016. It started expanding across the country in 2019, after signing a deal with bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment Group.

This planning application – reference BH2023/01717 – was submitted by Revolution Bars Group and written by Bark Design Studios.