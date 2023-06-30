The price of on-street charging for electric cars is to rise by more than 50% from Monday.

Brighton and Hove City Council says the rise in the cost of wholesale electricity means Blink Charging, which operates the chargers, is sometimes paying more than its charging.

The cost of charging at a lamp post or fast charger is rising from 39p to 61p, a rise of 56% – and the cost of a rapid charger is going from 44p to 79p – a rise of almost 80%.

The council is still offering free parking while charging and 50% discounts to vehicles deemed low emission for a variety of permits, including resident permits.

Low emissions is classed as a vehicle that emits less than 120g of CO2 per KM, which will include all pure EV vehicles.