A new branch of plant-based café Tiger Eats Carrot has opened on the lawns of Moulsecoomb Place.

The café is run by local couple Jacob Richardson and Kate Brigden, who already operate the Tiger Eats Carrot café on London Road.

The café is using the 1950s Airstream diner trailer, serving falafel dishes, salad boxes, sweet treats and locally roasted Tigermoth Coffee.

Jacob Richardson and Kate Bridgen said: “We are excited to be a part of bringing Moulsecoomb Place lawns back to life and look forward to welcoming the local community to the airstream.”

The café will offer takeaway or customers can eat in the Airstream diner, which seats ten people inside, and outside seating.

Richard Upton, owner of Moulsecoomb Place, said: “Moulsecoomb Place will be a hive of activities for years to come. Tiger Eats Carrot is just the start.”

The café will also feature Kate Brigden’s homemade pottery and crockery, which she makes during classes she runs at the London Road café, to reduce environmental impact.

The café replaces the Solitary Bee Airstream café which was temporarily opened on site at Moulsecoomb Place last year.

The manor house and gardens have been earmarked for a major development, including a pub, hotel, and student accommodation blocks, which was greenlit by the council in April.

The café will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 10am and 3pm.