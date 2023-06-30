Red Guitars have today announced their second UK tour in two years. The highly anticipated news comes on the back of last weekend’s sold out two hour set in Hull to launch their 40th anniversary edition vinyl and video for number 1 indie hit ‘Good Technology’. Watch the new video, which accompanies the extended re-mixed and augmented edition of ‘Good Technology’ HERE.

The ‘Good Technology 2023 Tour’ takes in 12 UK dates, including the closing date at Chalk in Brighton, and the band are delighted that support for all dates (except Sheffield) will be Liverpool based band The Room. Tickets are on sale now and full dates and details are as follows:

Red Guitars September 2023 ‘Good Technology’ UK Tour:

04 MANCHESTER Night & Day

06 NEWCASTLE Cluny2

07 GLASGOW Attic Garage

08 LEEDS Old Woollen

10 SHEFFIELD Dorothy Pax

12 BRISTOL Exchange

13 SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners

14 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 3

16 NORWICH Waterfront

17 LONDON 100 Club

18 OXFORD The Bullingdon

20 BRIGHTON Chalk

Tickets available now HERE.

Red Guitars are vocalist Jeremy Kidd, lead guitarist Hallam Lewis, drummer Matt Higgins, rhythm guitarist John Rowley and Lou Duffy-Howard on bass. Initially cutting their teeth playing benefit shows for a series of left-wing causes in the early ‘80s, Red Guitars quickly built a loyal following, before launching an assault on the charts with a series of singles via their own Self Drive Records label that would see them earn a nationally renowned status.

Proving an instant hit with their debut single, the quintet shifted an impressive 60,000 copies of their self-released ‘Good Technology’ single, before going on to top the Independent Charts with consecutive No.1s with the classic cuts ‘Marimba Jive’ and ‘Steeltown’.

Forging their own sound with a unique mix of infectious rock and African rhythms, the band quickly earned support from the tastemaker titles of the time including cult 1980s Channel 4 music TV show ‘The Tube’ and the BBC’s ‘Whistle Test’, through to a number of memorable sessions for BBC Radio legend John Peel. The band were notably enjoyed by thousands when supporting The Smiths on their breakthrough tour.

Releasing their seminal debut album ‘Slow To Fade’ in 1984, frontman Jeremy Kidd announced his departure soon after and Red Guitars ultimately disbanded completely two years later.

Fast forward to 2022 and Red Guitars returned with their complete and original line-up for their first tour since their ‘80s prime. The tour was a great success, with sell out shows and the band’s loyal followers turning out in force.

Now, as ‘Good Technology’ turns 40 this year, the band are set to hit the road again this September. Shedding light on why the time is now right for the return of Red Guitars and what fans can expect from the upcoming live shows, Lou Duffy-Howard of the band says:

“We were contacted out of the blue by Steve Homer, CEO of worldwide events promotion company AEG Presents. He asked if we’d be up for a tour. We thought about it and the answer was … yes!…. We had such a great time with fantastic audiences that we’re doing it again. As well as all the singles and favourites from our first album we’ll be revealing one or two new songs before we start recording the new album. We’re delighted that our friends from Liverpool based band The Room will be our support for the tour.”

red-guitars.com