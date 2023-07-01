Dozens of people turned out for a public meeting at the Bevy today (Saturday 1 July) to try to save it from closure.

The team running the community-owned pub, in Hillside, Mouslecoomb, spoke about the extent of their financial challenges earlier this week.

Rising prices have left the venue running at a loss, with a risk that the pub could close in two months’ time if a solution is not found.

Pub bosses updated the public on the state of their finances and fielded ideas from regulars and residents on how to boost income.

Suggestions included dedicated volunteers to run themed event nights and the possibility of hiring out the Bevy’s kitchen.

Warren Carter, chair of the Bevy’s committee, said: “It’s relentless and exhausting when you haven’t got enough money.

“I don’t think people get how different the disparity is here from in the city. We can fight for people who fall through the cracks. There’s loads that goes on that you can’t put a value on.

“Locally, it’d be devastating for everyone if we closed. There is nowhere else. But I also think nationally we are the only community pub on an estate.

“Today, we were testing the water. We never really ask for help. But we need your help now.

“Pubs are part of our DNA but we’re in danger of losing them. We need to be clever.”

The pub shared a survey recently which garnered more than 100 responses about what its regulars wanted to see in the Bevy’s future.

Councillor Ty Goddard, who represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean ward, said: “The survey showed the depth of love for the Bevy and ideas in the community that people want to see the Bevy deliver.

“As a shareholder since the beginning, realising that the pub has gone through all sorts of phases, one of its most crucial phases was during covid.

“It behaved with speed when many other services didn’t. It responded with sensitivity and roots in the community that other organisations could not have.

“I liked the subscription idea. The people who are shareholders like me are from all over the country and they want this community pub to succeed.”

Suggestions included a subscription model with rewards, specific events like a board game night and food on Sundays, such as a roast.

Those present discussed the challenges too, including the competition with restaurants and other pubs closer to the city centre.

Another idea was allowing customers to order in food when the kitchen is closed during pub hours.

One person said that the Bevy was not always able to apply for National Lottery funding or similar grants to cover the cost of charitable or community work because it sold alcohol.

Committee members reiterated the importance of making the community aware that the Bevy was available to hire for small events.

The Bevy also has a donations page on its website. To make a one-off or monthly donation, visit https://www.thebevy.co.uk/donate/.