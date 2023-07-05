A Brighton activist joined a ‘nude’ protest against the running of the bulls in Pamplona today.

Sascha Camilli, 40, joined dozens of animal advocates from PETA and Spanish animal protection group AnimaNaturalis adorned with little more than horns and red floor-length veils.

She said: “Many people who run with the bulls don’t realise that the same terrified animals who are goaded down Pamplona’s streets are later stabbed to death in the bullring

“I stand with compassionate people from around the world in calling on tourists to stay away from this violent bloodbath and on Spanish authorities to take action to end all bullfighting spectacles – because torturing and killing animals is cruelty, not entertainment.”