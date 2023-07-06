Signs banning mountain biking in Wild Park have been put up after a makeshift track with dangerous jumps was created by riders.

Brighton and Hove City Council has put up bright yellow posters warning mountain bikers they could be prosecuted for trespass.

The council says it’s also concerned about environmental damage after riders cleared trees to make the track.

Since the signs have gone up though, some park users say policing mountain biking at Wild Park would be difficult.

And other commenting on social media say the area is more often used by motorbike riders than cyclists.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, said: “Wild Park is part of the Hollingbury Wild Park Local Nature Reserve.

“A number of individuals have recently been clearing trees without our permission in order to create a makeshift bike track that includes potentially dangerous jumps.

“These may be used by children or inexperienced riders, putting their safety at risk – which of course we want to avoid.

“Signs were installed earlier this year, and we are reviewing their content and location.”

One park user who emailed the council after the signs went up posted a reply from CityParks.

It said: “While the council does not usually seek to prevent trespass by cyclists, where the activity of these users is exposing the council to a heightened level of liability the council needs to take action to reduce that liability (and potential costs to the taxpayer).

“This action includes posting signage to inform those users that they do not have permission to use the land.

“While it will be difficult to police on a day-to-day basis in the event that legal action is taken the provision of relevant signage is likely to be taken into account.

“Unfortunately as is often the case the actions of a few can spoil it for the many.”