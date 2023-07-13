Domestic violence victims may be relying on out-of-date details of where to find help, according to a councillor.

Green councillor Kerry Pickett asked for assurances about publicity for domestic abuse support services after receiving an email raising concerns about outdated resources at a Brighton clinic and the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

She spoke out at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee on Tuesday (11 July) after members received the email from the Rise Up campaign.

The campaign group’s members have regularly challenged the council about support services for domestic abuse survivors.

The challenges have been made since the Brighton and Hove charity Rise lost its contract for some local services to Victim Support and Stonewater.

The email said: “Our concerns revolve around the communication strategy promised during the contract award process.

“Over the past two years, we have repeatedly inquired about this and been told it was on the way.

“Regrettably, we have been unable to locate any leaflets, posters or public information regarding domestic violence services.

“A simple online search for ‘domestic violence help Brighton’ results in a single page on the Victim Support website which lacks comprehensive details about support groups, outreach programmes and other services outlined in the contract.

“Furthermore, during a recent visit to the Morley Street sexual health clinic, we noticed that the information from the previous contract (Sussex Portal) was still prominently displayed on the noticeboard, with no indication of information for the current providers.

“Similar posters can still be found throughout the Royal Sussex County Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

Councillor Pickett said: “All councillors received an email from Rise Up. They were concerned about how well services are being publicised to people who need them.

“What is the communication strategy to make sure as many people as possible who need these services will be able to access them? Are there plans for broader outreach production of leaflets and posters in key areas?

“As far as we’re aware that’s not happening at the moment.”

The council’s head of safer communities Jo Player said that the council was working with the organisations that had been commissioned to provide domestic abuse support services to make sure that communication was spread as widely as possible.

Victim Support said: “Ensuring all domestic abuse survivors in Brighton and Hove can access our services is absolutely vital.

“As well as publicising support around the city, we work closely with frontline staff in the police, NHS and other local agencies so that they know how to refer people to our services.

“We also have an independent domestic violence advocate based at the Royal Sussex County Hospital whose job is to identify patients who may be at risk of domestic abuse and get them help.

“Full details of how to contact our services are clearly displayed on our website – Brighton and Hove Domestic Abuse Specialist Service.

“We want to encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to please get in touch with us. We’re here to help.”