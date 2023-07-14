A neighbour of a dog which bit a nine-year-old girl in a Brighton pub says he was also attacked by the 11 stone hound this week.

The 65-year-old man was walking past the house in Warmdene Road where the caucasian shepherd called Hector lives when the dog bashed through gates and bit him and one of his two spaniels.

Yesterday, Matthew Reah admitted being in control of a dangerously out of control dog after Hector bit the girl during a coronation party at the Long Man of Wilmington Pub in May.

The case was adjourned until October for a hearing to decide if Hector should be destroyed. Police are now investigating the latest incident.

The man, who has asked not to be named, said the dog is kept in the garden of Mr Reah’s elderly mother, where it regularly barks at passers by and flings itself against the wooden gates.

He said: “It will jump up at the wall and bark and go absolutely beserk. Everyone in the street walks on the other side of the road now. Even the school is aware of it.

“On Monday morning, I was walking along. The dog jumped up and saw me, and it ran towards the gates and flung himself against them, and got out.

“The dog looked at me and then he bit me, and then bit my dog on the back.

“The old lady came out and said somebody has unlocked my gate. A woman was passing in her car and saw the whole incident. She got out of her car and was laying into the old lady.

“Since this has happened, I’m not walking my dogs around the block. If the dog gets out again, I might not be so lucky next time.

“This dog is a killer. These dogs are bred to kill wolves and protect sheep. Its mouth is bigger than a lion’s.

“It’s bitten this little girl, it’s bitten me. I have a neighbour across the road whose dog has been bitten.

“I’m a dog lover and I don’t want to be the person who gets this dog destroyed.

“No one would want their dog to be put to sleep but it needs to be rehomed in a proper environment where someone can look after it.”

A police spokesman said: “On Monday (11 July), police received a report of a dog having bitten two dogs and injured a man who was walking them in Warmdene Road, Brighton.

“The dog is understood to have got loose from the garden of its home address.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened, including attempts to speak to the victim and owner of the aggressor dog.”

The nine-year-old girl was bitten by Hector on 7 May, leaving her with puncture wounds to her lip and chin. A family member who posted on Facebook the following day said she lost teeth and had to have facial surgery.