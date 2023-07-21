Brighton and Hove Albion have sold the young attacking midfielder Reda Khadra to top-flight French team Stade de Reims in a deal reported to be worth £1.7 million.

Khadra, who also plays as a winger, joined Albion on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund nearly three years ago.

The player, who turned 22 earlier this month, made just one appearance for the Seagulls then spent two seasons on loan to three different Championship sides, scoring 10 goals in 62 games.

Albion said today (Friday 21 July): “Reda Khadra has joined French club Stade De Reims for undisclosed terms.

“The Germany under-21 international joined us in October 2020, going on to make his Premier League debut against Manchester City later that season before spending the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers.”

Technical director David Weir said: “This is great move for all parties but most of all Reda as it gives him the opportunity of regular football.

“We would like to thank him for his time here with us and wish him well for the future.”

Albion added: “Last season he played 32 games across two loan spells in the Championship, first with promoted Sheffield United and then Birmingham City, for whom he scored five goals in the second half of the campaign.

“Khadra signed a contract extension (with Albion) until June 2024 in January – and will now link up with Reims, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.”

He has made three appearances each for Germany’s under-18s and under-21s, having been born in Berlin to Lebanese parents.